Carnival Announces New Cruises in 2025-2026

Carnival Cruise Line has announced new cruises in 2025-2026 that include sailings in Europe and new itineraries to their new private port opening in The Bahamas, Celebration Key. All of these new cruises are also open for bookings.



These new cruises from Carnival Cruise Line will depart from Miami, Port Canaveral, Tampa, and New Orleans with more than 100 of the sailings visiting Celebration Key. In addition, Carnival Miracle will offer 16 cruises in Europe in the summer of 2025.

Carnival Miracle will offer cruises from Lisbon, Dover, and Civitavecchia that will range from nine to 15 nights in length. After the summer season is over, the cruise ship will head to Tampa and sail six through eight night cruises to the Caribbean.

Carnival Miracle’s cruises in Europe will visit popular destinations like Iceland, Copenhagen, Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Istanbul, and Amsterdam.

With the 100 new cruises to Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line has now opened over 500 sailings on 18 cruise ships for bookings that will visit the new port.

Carnival Paradise will sail from Tampa on four to six night cruises with select sailings visiting Celebration Key.

Three cruise ships will sail from Miami visiting the new port in 2025-2026, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Sunrise. The cruises will vary in length offering Carnival cruisers a nice variety to choose from.

Carnival Vista will sail from Port Canaveral on six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean and Celebration Key. Carnival Venezia will also sail from the world’s busiest cruise port offering seasonal Caribbean and Celebration Key cruises.

Carnival Venezia will sail three Carnival Journeys cruises that will each be 14 nights. Two will visit the Caribbean while a third will make a trip to the Panama Canal.

Carnival Valor will homeport in New Orleans sailing four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean. The ship will also sail a few longer cruises including two Carnival Journeys sailings.

All of these new cruises announced by Carnival Cruise Line in 2025-2026 are now open for bookings. View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

Carnival Celebration is a new port being built on Grand Bahama Island specifically for Carnival cruise ships. The port will have pier that will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s largest ships at the same time.

The port will have a freshwater lagoon and activities for adults and families. It will have a mile long beach and authentic Bahamian shopping and dining.

Celebration Key is scheduled to open in July 2025.