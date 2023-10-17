Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Releases Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2025-2026

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has released their opening cruise ship deployment schedule for cruises that will depart in 2025 through 2026.

If you are wondering when Royal Caribbean cruises will open for bookings in 2025-2026, you can use the following schedule. The cruise line will open cruises based on region where cruise ships will be sailing in.

For cruises to Alaska in April through October 2025, the sailings will open for bookings during the week of October 30, 2023.

For sailings in Europe in April through October 2025, the cruises will open for bookings during the week of November 6, 2023.

Phase 1 of week long cruises to the Caribbean from April 2025 through April 2026 will open for bookings the week of November 13, 2023. Phase 2 will open on December 4, 2023.

Short Caribbean cruises, sailings from Los Angeles, and voyages from the Northeast in April 2025 through April 2026 will open for bookings during the week of February 12, 2024.

Longer Caribbean cruises sailing from October 2025 through April 2026 will open the week of February 19, 2024.

The remaining deployment schedule for Royal Caribbean cruises that set sail from April 2025 through October 2026 will be released soon.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 26 cruise ships in service and four more either on order or under construction.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Carnival Announces New Cruises in 2025-2026

