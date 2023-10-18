Cruise Line Offering Cruises for $22 Per Night in Early Black Friday Deal

A cruise line is offering cruises as low as $22.25 per night, per person, in an early Black Friday deal that starts right now.

Margaritaville at Sea, the only cruise line that offers two night cruises to The Bahamas all year round, has launched an early Black Friday sale that has cruises for two starting at $89 (plus taxes/fees). This comes out to $22.25 per person, per night based on double occupancy.

In addition to the $89 cruises, they are including up to 30% off specialty dining, beverage packages, shore excursions, and Signature Packages.

The special Black Friday preview sale includes one interior stateroom with double occupancy, with the option to upgrade to an Ocean View stateroom for a standard upcharge.

This deal from Margaritaville at Sea starts today, October 18, 2023 and runs through October 25, 2023 and is good on cruises through July 30, 2024.

Margaritaville at Sea has one cruise ship in service that departs from the Port of Palm Beach every other day. The ship recently received a multi-million dollar upgrade that includes refreshed cabins, new shows, a pickleball court, and renovated kid’s clubs.

For complete terms and details on this special Black Friday sale from Margaritaville at Sea, you can visit their website here.

This offer is not valid for single travelers. Single passengers traveling in an interior or ocean view stateroom pay 150% of the fare. Select pre-sale booking add-ons discounted up to 30%. Pre-sale packages can be added to existing bookings.