Princess Cruises Makes Big Pricing Change, Eliminates Last Minute Deals

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is making a big way to the way they price cruises and will now give better deals to those who book early.

Princess Cruises all inclusive package add-ons

Cruise lines typically discount cruises as they get closer to the sail date in order to fill cabins. Princess Cruises is making a big change to this pricing model and will now ensure that the early birds get the best possible price on a cruise.

Princess Cruises said that their prices for sailings in 2024 and 2025 are at their absolute lowest and they will just increase as they get closer to the sail date.

In addition, the cruise line said that pricing for 3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom will be lowered giving families an even better deal when they cruise.

“A Princess cruise vacation is the best value in travel, but with continuing increases in consumer demand our new pricing approach will always reward guests who lock in their Princess vacations well in advance,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. “Gone are the days of last-minute deep discounts close to departure dates. The best time to secure a spot on a 2024 or 2025 Princess cruise is right now.”

Princess Cruises is also introducing a Best Price Guarantee. They will match any lower price found for the same cruise and cabin category.

Also, if a guest is unsure of departure date, Princess Promotions will allow them to secure today’s pricing for a future cruise without locking in the specific dates or itinerary.

The cruise line said the reason for this change is to cement their commitment to delivering great value and an unforgettable experience for their guests.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
