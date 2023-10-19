Carnival Cruise Line Offering Triple Savings on Cruises for 5 More Days

Carnival Cruise Line sails from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line and for a limited time, they are offering triple the savings on their cruises.



From now through October 23, 2023, Carnival Cruise Line is offering the following combination of cruise deals: Up to 35% off cruises, up to $50 to spend on the ship, and free cabin upgrades. In addition, cruise deposits are marked down to as low as $50 per person (For cruises where Early Saver is available). Yes, you can reserve your next Carnival cruise for just $50 per person.

The onboard credit (spending money on the ship) is $12.50 per person up to $25 per cabin on 2-5 day cruises and $25 per person up to $50 per cabin on 6+ night cruises.

A $50 per person deposit applies to two to nine day cruises (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Celebration, Mardi Gras, and Jubilee sailings). A $99 per person deposit applies to cruises on Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, and Carnival Jubilee. A $199 per person deposit applies to 10+ day, all Alaska, and Europe sailings.

Free room location upgrade will be automatically assigned at the time of booking and is based on availability in like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean-view, and balcony to balcony). The upgrade is not available in upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

This offer is good on all Carnival cruises that depart through April 2026 by using the following rate code: OJS.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel agent or visit Carnival.com.