Carnival Cruise Line Offering Triple Savings on Cruises for 5 More Days

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line sails from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line and for a limited time, they are offering triple the savings on their cruises.
Carnival cruise ship heading out to sea

From now through October 23, 2023, Carnival Cruise Line is offering the following combination of cruise deals: Up to 35% off cruises, up to $50 to spend on the ship, and free cabin upgrades. In addition, cruise deposits are marked down to as low as $50 per person (For cruises where Early Saver is available). Yes, you can reserve your next Carnival cruise for just $50 per person.

The onboard credit (spending money on the ship) is $12.50 per person up to $25 per cabin on 2-5 day cruises and $25 per person up to $50 per cabin on 6+ night cruises.

A $50 per person deposit applies to two to nine day cruises (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Celebration, Mardi Gras, and Jubilee sailings). A $99 per person deposit applies to cruises on Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, and Carnival Jubilee. A $199 per person deposit applies to 10+ day, all Alaska, and Europe sailings.

Free room location upgrade will be automatically assigned at the time of booking and is based on availability in like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean-view, and balcony to balcony). The upgrade is not available in upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

This offer is good on all Carnival cruises that depart through April 2026 by using the following rate code: OJS.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel agent or visit Carnival.com.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
