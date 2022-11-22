Black Friday Cruise Deals for All Cruise Lines in 2022

Just about every cruise line is offering Black Friday cruise deals this year including the world’s largest cruise line (Royal Caribbean) to the smaller cruise lines that have just a cruise ship or two.



Different deals being offered on Black Friday include $1 cruise deposits, free drink packages, free WiFi, kids sail for free, free airfare, and up to $6,000 off cruises. Here are all the cruise deals for Black Friday 2022 on over 20 different cruise lines.

Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2022

Azamara – Azamara, a cruise line that spends more time in port than just about any other line, is offering $1,000 credit to spend on their cruise ships and a double upgrade offer for staterooms (balcony for the price of an oceanview). View Prices on Cruises on Azamara

Emerald Cruises – Emerald is offering up to $5,000 in savings on river cruises and $6,800 in savings on luxury yacht sailings on select cruises in 2023.

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering their greatest deal ever for Black Friday. The deals include free second guest, free airfare, free unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions, free WiFi, and 3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom sail for free. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian

Sponsored Links



Princess Cruises – As one of the world’s largest premium cruise lines, Princess is offering $1 cruise deposits, 60 sailings under $60 per day, and 100 cruises under $100 per day. This is good for cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Europe. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Oceania Cruises – Oceania is offering 2 for 1 cruise fares that include free airfare and the choice of free shore excursions, free beverage packages, or shipboard credit. In addition, you will also receive free gratuities up to $500 per guest. View Prices on Cruises on Oceania

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity is offering their biggest Black Friday sale ever with 75% off the second guest, up to $800 in savings per cabin, and up to $800 in cruise spending money. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

MSC Cruises – MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is offering up to 40% off sailings that come with free drinks, free WiFi, and up to $200 in cruise spending money. View Prices on Cruises on MSC

Virgin Voyages – The adults only cruise line that sails from Miami, Virgin is offering cruises from $99 per day for sailings in December. For cruises in 2023, the cruise line is offering 50% off the second guests in a stateroom and no single supplements. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

Shore Excursions – Save up to 40% on top rated shore excursions through our partner Shore Excursions Group. See Deals

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival has yet to announce what they will be offering for Black Friday. We will update this article as soon as the deals are released. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

Seabourn – Luxury cruise line Seabourn is offering 15% off with an average savings of $3,000 per suite for cruises through the summer of 2024. View Prices on Cruises on Seabourn

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean’s biggest sale of the year includes 30% off all cruises, plus up to $600 off, and kids sail for free. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Holland America Line – Holland America Line’s Black Friday deals include up to 40% off cruise fares and the offer is eligible for the cruise line’s Have it All fare. This fare includes a beverage package, WiFi, specialty dining, and shore excursions. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville at Sea is offering cruises from $49 per night and kids sail for free. Their cruise and stay packages where you can combine a resort stay in the Bahamas with your cruise start at $349 per person for a four night vacation.

Sponsored Links



Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines, is offering a $300 onboard credit per suite as well as free pre or post cruise land extension. View Prices on Cruises on Regent

European Waterways – European Waterways is offering 25% off for Black Friday on select luxury barge cruises in Europe.

American Queen Voyages – For Black Friday 2022, receive free airfare and up to 20% off select voyages.

Windstar Cruises – Windstar is offering a pick your perk promotion that includes up to $1,000 in onboard credit, free upgrades to all-inclusive fares for premium suite guests, or a pre or post cruise stay. View Prices on Cruises on Windstar

Hurtigruten – Save up to 50% off cruises to Antarctica, the Galapagos, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and other bucket list destinations. View Prices on Cruises on Hurtigruten

Avalon Waterways – Avalon is offering free airfare plus free pre-paid gratuities on select 2023 Europe river cruises. View Prices on Cruises on Avalon

Star Clippers – Star Clippers is offering 15% off select cruises onboard their authentic tall sailing ships.

Cunard Line – Cunard is offering reduced cruise fares, up to $600 in onboard credit, and 50% reduced deposits. View Prices on Cruises on Cunard

Uniworld – Uniworld is offering a Flash Sale on boutique river cruises in Europe in 2023.

P&O Cruises – P&O Cruises is offering up to 30% off sailings for Black Friday.

Sponsored Links



For complete terms and conditions of each deal, visit the cruise line’s website or contact your local travel professional.

Cruise Fever will update this article if and when more cruise lines announce their Black Friday cruise deals for 2022.