Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCruise Line Wants to Sell Partial Year Residences on New Cruise Ship

Cruise Line Wants to Sell Partial Year Residences on New Cruise Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A new cruise line wants to sell partial year residences where you can live on a cruise ship for three months at a time and travel the world.

Storylines, a startup cruise line that wants to build a custom cruise ship that you can live on, has announced that they are releasing a limited number of homes for shared purchase. They said this is due to demand from people who want to live on a ship, just not full time.

“We’re excited to make this incredible lifestyle more accessible to global citizens who want a vacation home that travels the world,” said Storylines CEO Alister Punton. “We have seen considerable demand from people who want to live at sea for a few months every year.”

The 25% fractional shares will be broken down by season: March through May, June through August, September through November, and December through February.

Sponsored Links

There will be two types of residences where you can purchase fractional shares.  They are:

  • RU4 Dream, a 721-square-foot (67-square-meter) home with waterfront balcony. The introductory pricing for a 25% share is $1,275,000 for the lifetime of the vessel and $37,000 for quarterly all-inclusive living fees ($6,167 per person per month based on double occupancy).
  • RU2 Explore, a 377-square-foot (35-square-meter) home with waterfront balcony. The introductory pricing for a 25% share is $598,000 for the lifetime of the vessel and $26,700 for quarterly all-inclusive living fees ($4,450 per person per month based on double occupancy).

The fees include food, drinks, laundry, and of the cruise ship’s amenities.

Storylines’ ship, MV Narrative, is scheduled to start sailing in 2025. It will have 547 residences on board and will be the world’s first environmentally sustainable residence at sea. For years the cruise line has floated different ideas from remodeling an old ship to building a brand new one.

A few months ago, the cruise line announced that they have signed a deal with the Brodosplit Shipyard in Croatia to build their ship.

However, several industry experts have questioned whether the ship will ever be built. The shipyard declared for provisional bankruptcy earlier this year after they were unable to fully withdraw two loans from a Russian bank. The banks were impacted from sanctions that were put into place after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Time will tell whether or not MV Narrative will ever be built.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCruise Line Wants to Sell Partial Year Residences on New Cruise Ship
Previous article
Every Current Celebrity Cruise Ship: Listed Newest to Oldest

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,017FollowersFollow
7,490FollowersFollow
59,400SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2022, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share