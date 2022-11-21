Newly Refurbished Princess Cruise Ship Sails from New Homeport

The newly refurbished Diamond Princess is sailing from a new homeport and is now offering four to seven night cruises to Mexico.



Diamond Princess’ first sailing from San Diego on Sunday marked the full return of the cruise line’s fleet.

“Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now giving our west coast fans four convenient to drive California departure points to enjoy the Original Love Boat is an outstanding combination,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Whether you’re looking for four-, five- or seven-day convenient west coast vacations, or vacations that extend to Hawaiian or South Pacific, Princess Cruises has you covered at incredible values.”

From November 2022 through February 2023, Diamond Princess is offering a series of new cruise itineraries ranging from five to 16 days and calling at ports along the Mexican Riviera, California Coast, and the Hawaiian Islands. In addition, the ship sails a unique 20 day cruise to Central America, roundtrip from San Diego on November 27.

“The Port of San Diego is proud to welcome the Diamond Princess, its Captain, crew and guests to the Port of San Diego,” said Chairman Dan Malcolm, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “We are also happy to welcome Princess Cruises back as a homeported line, we look forward to a successful cruise season with them, and to many more years of partnership.”

Diamond Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment the cruise line is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience.

All Princess cruise ships feature the Princess Medallion that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies, and shows.