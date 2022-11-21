Port Everglades Cruise Parking Guide: Prices, Options, Tips

If your cruise is sailing out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida you have a few parking options to consider. The most convenient parking is right at the port itself and will cost $15 per day to leave your vehicle there. But there’s a lot more to take into account. This article will explore everything you need to know about parking before your cruise from Port Everglades.

Some Quick Facts About Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, FL

There are 2 parking garages with over 4,000 spaces

An additional 1,000 parking spaces are available between 2 outdoor lots

8 cruise terminals are at the port

There is a shuttle service from parking garages to select distant terminals

Free cell phone waiting areas available for those picking up cruisers

Parking facilities are well-illuminated and security patrolled

Disabled parking is available with access to crosswalks and elevators

An average of 3.7 million passengers sail through the port each year

Where is Port Everglades located?

Port Everglades is conveniently located for those traveling by air into Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood airport. The cruise port is only 2 miles from the airport, which equates to a 8-12 minute drive depending on traffic. Miami airport is about 30 miles away and will be a 40-55 minute drive for cruise travelers.

The port is the heart of Broward County on the southeastern coast of the Florida peninsula. It’s also accessible by car, taxi, bus and rail. Proper Identification for those 18 and older, such as state issued driver’s license or passport, is required and your vehicle may be subject to search.

Port Everglades has three entrances:

17th Street Causeway, located at Eisenhower Boulevard

State Road 84, located just off of US 1

I-595 East

The Port is easily accessible from I-595, I-95, I-75, US 1 and the Florida Turnpike.

If you are using GPS to guide you to the port, its official address is 1850 Eller Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.

Port Everglades Parking Map

What Terminals Are Used for Various Cruise Lines

Terminal 2 – Princess Cruises

Terminal 4 – Carnival Cruises (Disney Cruise Line 2023)

Terminal 18 – Royal Caribbean

Terminal 19 – Various

Terminal 21 Various

Terminal 25 – Celebrity Cruises (Royal Caribbean Group)

Terminal 26 – Holland America Line

Terminal 29 – Various (Celebrity, Royal Caribbean etc)

How Much is Parking at Port Everglades Cruise Terminal?

The cost of parking at Port Everglades depends on the duration of your cruise or how long your vehicle will need to be parked. The rates begin the moment you pull the ticket from the machine when you first pull into the parking area. The prices are listed below:

$6 for up to 5 hours, and then $1 per hour thereafter up to daily maximum

$3 for 0-1 hours

$19 daily maximum for over-sized vehicles (those that exceed the standard width and/or height of a parking space).

$15 daily maximum

Parking Garages at the Port

There are two main parking garages at Port Everglades. Heron Parking Garage is on the northern side of the port and is used for cruise terminals 2 and 4. Terminal 2 is used by Princess Cruises and terminal 4 has recently been transformed into a 2nd home for Disney Cruise Line, having also been used by Carnival Cruise Line.

Palm Parking Garage is in the southern part of the port and is used for cruise terminals 19, 21, 25, 26, and 29. You should always check with your cruise line ahead of time to determine which terminal will be used the day of your cruise, and be mindful that sometimes terminals can change even the day of the cruise.

Terminal 29 does not have a dedicated parking lot, but a free shuttle service will transport travelers from Palm Parking Garage to the terminal directly.

Parking at Port Everglades for Princess Cruises

Princess cruise ships will generally berth at Terminal 2 which is used exclusively for Princess Cruises ships. This is in the Northern section of the port. Princess cruise ships will also often be berthed at Terminal 4 and Terminal 19. Always check with your cruise line on the day of your cruise to see which Terminal will be used for your cruise.

Parking at Port Everglades for Royal Caribbean

Terminal 18 is one of the largest cruise terminals in the world and home to Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class vessels like Harmony of the Seas. These ships can carry over 6,500 passengers at maximum capacity so the terminal is specially built to handle large numbers of travelers. Secure parking is available at Parking Lot #18 and #19 which offer 1,000 spaces between the two of them.

Parking at Port Everglades for Celebrity Cruises

Terminal 25 was built for some of the innovative Celebrity Edge class ship and is used by Celebrity Cruises for other ships in their fleet. The terminal was first unveiled in 2018 and was the first brand-designed terminal for the cruise line. Cruisers can park at Palm Parking Garage for this terminal.

Parking at Port Everglades for Holland America

Holland America’s exclusive terminal at Port Everglades is Terminal 26. The parking area to use for this terminal is the Palm Parking Garage which has 1,966 parking spaces and a short walk to the terminal.

Can You Reserve Parking at Port Everglades?

At this time, you cannot reserve a parking spot at Port Everglades or pre-pay for parking. With over 4,000 parking places available, though, this will not be a problem. There are two parking garages on site and several open lots available for cruise travelers.

Does Port Everglades Have Parking for the Disabled?

Yes, absolutely. And in compliance with Florida law any and all parking fees for the disabled will be waived for individuals operating vehicles with disabilities.

So, how do you know if you qualify for your parking fees to be waived? You must have one of the qualifications listed below, as according to Port Everglades:

Display a Florida Toll Exemption Permit

Vehicle is modified with specialized equipment such as ramps, lifts, or foot and hand controls for use by a disabled person

Display the Disabled Veteran (DV) license plate issued from any state government. The DV license plate must be on the car parked in a Port Everglades lot or garage at the time of your cruise.

Park and Cruise: Port Everglades 3rd Party Parking Options

Park ‘N Go

Just 1.2 miles from the cruise port, Park ‘N Go offers free shuttle service and an uncovered parking area for your vehicle. Online rates start at $8.99 per day. It is recommended that you arrive at the parking area 20 minutes before you want to be at the cruise port. A valet attendant will take your car to an open space. The shuttle driver will give you a yellow slip, which you need to give to the shuttle driver that picks you up.

More information on Park ‘N Go here

Park by the Ports

3.1 miles to the cruise port, Park by the Ports is located inside the Dania Beach Casino in the northeast corner of the parking lot. The cost is $7.99 per day plus tax. Free transportation for up to 4 passengers; every additional is $8.00 per person. Shuttles from the cruise port start at 7:00 am and arrive about every 20 minutes from 7am to 9am and every 40 minutes from 9am to 12am.

More information Park by the Ports here

Quick & Safe Parking

This parking option is 1.3 miles from Port Everglades and is located at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street (1100 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316). The shuttle is a 14-passenger vehicle. Upon arrival, a valet attendant will greet you. Please be ready to show your printed reservation receipt and you’ll be instructed where to park. Rates start at $8.50 per day.

More information on Quick & Safe Parking here

Park ‘N Fly

3.4 miles from the cruise port, Park ‘N Fly offers free shuttle service to and from it’s uncovered parking lot. The parking lot is accessible 24/7. Shuttles run about every 30 minutes and drop you off at your car after your cruise. Prices start at $12.95 per day.

More information on Park ‘N Fly here

Parkway Parking

2.7 miles from Port Everglades, Parkway Parking offers round-trip shuttle service and secure hotel cruise parking. Rates start at $7.99 per day. Parking location is behind the Embassy hotel and shuttle service runs from 10am – 2pm.

More information on Parkway Parking here

Port Everglades Park and Cruise Hotels

SpringHill Suites

SpringHill Suites is 5.3 miles from the cruise port. Shuttle service to the port is at 10:40am, 12:15pm, and 1:40pm. Service form the port back to the hotel is on demand and travelers need to call the hotel for time of pickup. The cost is $15 per person or $35 round trip and will be paid directly to the driver.

Sponsored Links



Quality Inn & Suites

The Quality Inn and Suites on Hollywood Blvd. is 8 miles from the cruise port. Shuttle service is offered form 5:00am to 12:00am and should be arranged with the front desk. The cost is included with a package rate for a night at the hotel.

Rodeway Inn & Suites

4.5 mile from Port Everglades, Rodeway Inn & Suites offer hotel packages that include parking for the duration of your cruise. On demand shuttle service is offer from 5:00am to 12:00am and should be arranged with the front desk for specific times of departure.

Hyatt Place

The Hyatt Place offers one of the closest parking options to the cruise port, being only .5 miles away. Hotel packages include the cost of the shuttle and service runs from 7:00am to 11:00pm.

Hilton Garden Inn

Hilton Garden Inn is 5 miles from Port Everglades and offers 24/7 shuttle service to and from the hotel. Hotel and parking options are available in various packages and shuttle frequency is every hour at the top of the hour.

In Summary

If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest options for parking near Port Everglades then it’s hard to beat a park and cruise 3rd party company. Keep in mind this will take some extra time in traveling to and from the port, so leave yourself a few extra minutes. For the cheapest option of $8 per day, it’s about half the rate of staying at the cruise port parking garage.

If convenience and time is a bigger factor then simply leaving your vehicle at the port itself makes more sense. As soon as your cruise is over you don’t have to wait for a shuttle and squeeze into a van with 10 other cruisers. You simply walk to your car and drive off. Still, a 7 day cruise will cost about $120 since you have to include the extra day when you get off the ship.

If you’re already planning on driving to your cruise and staying at a hotel then a park and cruise hotel package might be just what you’re looking for. Even if you just want to use the hotel’s parking lot and take your own Uber or taxi to the port, using a hotel package saves a little on the cruise budget.