Best Cruises Out of Galveston (8 Ships Through 2025)

If you’re looking for great cruise options out of Galveston, TX you’re not alone. The Texas port has seen tremendous growth this year and is expected to break its own records in terms of cruise passengers.

Already the fourth largest cruise port, the Port of Galveston is seeing major cruise lines invest in new terminals. The port expects to beat last years numbers and see over 1 million passengers in 2023.

Best cruises out of Galveston

What are the best cruises to take out of Galveston? Besides two Oasis-class ships from Royal Caribbean there are several new cruise ships offering sailings from the port.

Both Carnival Jubilee and Norwegian Prima will start offering cruises out of Galveston starting in December of 2023.

In this article we will highlight cruises on 8 great cruise ships sailing from the port.

Between now and the end of the year there are 235 sailings out of Galveston. 2024 will see 368 sailings, and so far there are 131 sailings on the 2025 schedule with more to be added later.

In random order here are what we think are the best cruises from Port Galveston over the next couple years.

Allure of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas is a 2009 Oasis-class ship that is offering sailings now through the end of October out of Galveston.

These are 7-night cruises that visit ports of call at Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel before returning back to port. This is the only itinerary for Allure out of Galveston.

Prices start at $646 per person (without taxes and fees) and there are 26 sailing dates to choose from.

Allure of the Seas offers over 20 dining options, Broadway-style shows, live music, comedy acts, fitness and recreation facilities such as a fitness center, jogging track, and water park, a full-service spa, kids and family activities including a kids’ club, mini-golf course, ice-skating rink, carousel, and various shops.

Harmony of the Seas

Another Oasis-class cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas was built in 2015. It is newer than Allure of the Seas and has a few features not on Allure, including a 10-story dry slide on the back of the ship called the Ultimate Abyss.

Cruises on Harmony of the Seas out of Galveston will begin in November of 2023. 78 sailings are currently offered and the ship will visit the Western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Sailings range from 6 to 8 nights and visit ports of call like Costa Maya, Roatan, Cozumel, Nassau, and Perfect Day at CocoCay. Only the 8-night sailings visit Royal Caribbean’s private island at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

A majority of the sailings offered on this ship are 7-nighters that stop at Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.

Carnival Jubilee

One of the most anticipated ships to sail out of Galveston is Carnival Jubilee. The brand new Excel-class cruise ship with a roller coaster will debut in December of 2023.

Sailings on Jubilee out of Galveston will run through April of 2025 right now, so there are plenty of dates to choose from.

This cruise ship will offer 7-day sailings to the Western Caribbean that will visit ports of call like Mahogany Bay Costa Maya, and Cozumel.

Prices start at $564 per person (without taxes and fees).

Carnival Vista

The first Vista-class ship, Carnival Vista is currently sailing out of Galveston and will offer cruises out of the port until the first week of November.

It’s a great ship from Carnival and was voted best new cruise ship in 2016 when it debuted.

There are 6 and 7-night sailings on Vista to the Western Caribbean. Ports of call on some itineraries include Costa Maya, Belize, Cozumel, Mahogany Bay, and Montego Bay.

Prices start at $524 per person (without taxes and fees) and there are 30 sailings to choose from.

Disney Magic

There are currently 18 cruises on Disney Magic out of Galveston, Texas. These sailings start in December of 2023 and are available through April of 2024.

Disney Magic was launched in 1997 and is the oldest ship in Disney’s fleet.

This is the only Disney ship that is currently sailing out of Galveston. Prices start at $1,758 for two guests and range from 4-night Western Caribbean cruises to a 7-nighter that stops at Falmouth and Grand Cayman.

Other ports of call visited by Disney Magic will include Progreso, Cozumel, and San Juan.

Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Escape is a 2015 Breakaway-class cruise ship that offers sailings from December of 2024 through March of 2025. (Read my review of this ship at the previous link)

On this ship you can take a 7-day cruise out of Galveston and visit ports of call at Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Roatan, and Cozumel.

Norwegian also offers some 14-day itineraries on Norwegian Escape in January of 2025. These 2-week sailings will visit the following ports of call: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Tortola, Puerto Plata, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel.

Prices for the 7-day sailings start at $699 per person (without taxes and fees).

Norwegian Prima

Cruisers out of Galveston will be able to sail on Norwegian Prima starting in December of 2023. There are currently 17 sailings offered out of the Texas port which are mostly 7-day sailings with one 11-day sailing offered in April of 2024.

Ports of call will include Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Roatan, and Cozumel. The April 11-day sailing will stop at the ABC islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.

Prices for the 7-day sailing start at $729 per person (without taxes and fees) and $1,299 for the 11-day sailing.

Regal Princess

Regal Princess will be sailing out of Galveston starting in November of 2023 through March of 2024.

The 2013 Royal-class ship is the 2nd of its class and offers 20 sailings during it’s homeport in Texas.

Starting at $428 per person (without taxes and fees), Regal Princess is offering 7-day sailings that visit ports in Roatan, Belize, and Cozumel.

There is also a 10-day sailing starting at $998 out of Galveston that visits the following ports: Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, Roatan, Belize City, and Costa Maya.

