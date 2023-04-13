Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Ship Rescues 24 People in the Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Ship Rescues 24 People in the Caribbean

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A Carnival cruise ship rescued 24 people in the Caribbean this week who were stranded on a small boat.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Spirit was sailing in the Caribbean near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico when a small boat with 24 people in distress were spotted.

The crew brought all 24 on board the ship and they were checked by the ship’s medical team. All 24 were found to be in good condition.

The cruise ship’s officers then contacted Coast Guard officials from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to coordinate a transfer. At 3 p.m., a Coast Guard cutter arrived to complete the transfer near La Romana, Dominican Republic, and Carnival Spirit resumed its cruise.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Spirit is currently on a cruise to the Southern Caribbean from PortMiami. Once the ship returns to Miami at the end of the cruise, the vessel will sail a cruise through the Panama Canal that will end in Seattle.

Once in Seattle, Carnival Spirit will begin sailing week long cruises to Alaska.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Ship Rescues 24 People in the Caribbean
Previous article
Cruise Luggage Rules: How Much Can I Bring?

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,281FollowersFollow
8,692FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share