Carnival Cruise Ship Rescues 24 People in the Caribbean

A Carnival cruise ship rescued 24 people in the Caribbean this week who were stranded on a small boat.



Carnival Spirit was sailing in the Caribbean near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico when a small boat with 24 people in distress were spotted.

The crew brought all 24 on board the ship and they were checked by the ship’s medical team. All 24 were found to be in good condition.

The cruise ship’s officers then contacted Coast Guard officials from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to coordinate a transfer. At 3 p.m., a Coast Guard cutter arrived to complete the transfer near La Romana, Dominican Republic, and Carnival Spirit resumed its cruise.

Carnival Spirit is currently on a cruise to the Southern Caribbean from PortMiami. Once the ship returns to Miami at the end of the cruise, the vessel will sail a cruise through the Panama Canal that will end in Seattle.

Once in Seattle, Carnival Spirit will begin sailing week long cruises to Alaska.