Hotels Near Port Canaveral Cruise Port with Shuttles & Parking

You’ve chosen Port Canaveral, one of the most popular cruise ports in the world, to be the gateway to your next cruise adventure at sea.

But what hotel is best for a pre-cruise or post-cruise stay near Port Canaveral? We have you covered!

Located on the east coast of Florida, this World War II naval station turned cruise port sees millions of passengers a year as one of the premier hubs of cruises to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal.

But before you embark on your cruise, have you considered how you will get to the port? Situated 45 minutes from Orlando International Airport and notorious for difficult parking, Port Canaveral is often best visited with an overnight stay that can help you get to and from the port with ease.

Fortunately, there are many hotels that offer shuttle services to the port or allow you to park your car for an extended period of time. These can make all the difference in ensuring a stress-free, affordable, and enjoyable start to your vacation.

In this article, we will explore the best hotels near Port Canaveral cruise port with shuttles and parking options, so you can relax and focus on what really matters: your upcoming cruise.

Hotels with Shuttles

One of the most convenient options when it comes to staying near Port Canaveral is finding a hotel that offers shuttle services to the cruise port. Whether or not you drive to Orlando, staying at these hotels will guarantee you a ride to your ship on embarkation day.

Here are some of the best hotels with shuttles:

Radisson Resort at the Port: Just over a mile from Port Canaveral, the Radisson Resort at the Port offers four cruise packages that include shuttle service to the port, including a package that is price-adjusted for cruisers who may not have driven themselves (the Snooze and Cruise package). The Fly, Stay, and Cruise package includes a shuttle to/from the Orlando International Airport, and the parking packages include free parking for up to eight nights. Cruise shuttle reservations can be made upon arrival to the hotel.

The Four Points by Sheraton Cocoa Beach: This beachfront hotel offers easy access to Port Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, and the Kennedy Space Center. The Four Points offers unique restaurants, like the Shark Pit Bar and Grill that boasts a 5,600-gallon exotic fish tank. The Four Points does offers a cruise shuttle but does not offer cruise parking.

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Port Canaveral: This hotel is located just minutes away from the cruise port and offers a complimentary shuttle service to and from the port. The shuttle must be reserved in advance, and guests should contact the hotel no later than 48 hours prior to arrival if they plan to take advantage of the port shuttle. The hotel also offers free parking for up to eight days for guests who are cruising and offers parking for additional vehicles for $65 plus tax per vehicle for the length of the cruise. The Country Inn & Suites also offers a complimentary breakfast to its guests.

Best Western Cocoa Beach Hotel & Suites: Located just a few miles away from the Port Canaveral cruise port, the Best Western Cocoa Beach Hotel & Suites offers a free shuttle service to the port to guests participating in the Stay and Cruise promotional program. The hotel also offers these guests the option to park their car free of charge for the duration of their cruise. Like the Country Inn, the Best Western also offers a complimentary breakfast to its guests.

*Overall, if you are looking for shuttle services, the best value hotel is the Radisson Resort at the Port, which offers multiple cruise packages that can be tailored to your needs.

Hotels with Park & Cruise Options

If you are driving to Port Canaveral and want to park your car for an extended period of time while you embark on your cruise, finding a hotel that offers a park and cruise option is a great choice.

A few of these hotels will allow you to park for free for the entirety of your cruise, while others will charge you a discounted daily parking rate. Regardless, here are some of the best hotels with park and cruise options:

Courtyard by Marriott Cocoa Beach: The Courtyard Cocoa Beach is an oceanfront hotel that offers a park and cruise package. At the Courtyard, guests who book the Cruise Package receive complimentary hotel parking, but do not receive a shuttle to/from the port. If you do not purchase the Cruise Package but want to park at the hotel during your cruise, parking is set at a rate of $15 per day. Therefore, it is advised to contact the hotel in advance to purchase the package and receive complimentary parking.

Residence Inn Cape Canaveral Cocoa Beach: Also owned by Marriott, The Residence Inn is one of the closest all-suite hotels to Port Canaveral. This resort-style hotel offers complimentary breakfast and cruise parking available for $10/night per vehicle. There is also an electric car charging station. The Residence Inn is a great option for cruisers who will be gone for 14 days or more, as there is not a limit on the days you can park here. There is not a complimentary cruise shuttle offered here, but many local shuttle services make stops at the Residence Inn for under $10 per person.

Hampton Inn Cocoa Beach/Cape Canaveral: The Hampton Inn Cocoa Beach/Cape Canaveral is located just under five miles away from the cruise port and offers cruise parking for up to 14 days for $15 per day plus tax. This hotel also does not offer a shuttle to the port, but local shuttles can be booked for $10 per person.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Cape Canaveral Cruise Port: The Home2 Suites provides quick access to Cape Canaveral’s primary tourist attractions, including the Port. It also offers a sea view, free breakfast, a poolside Tiki Bar, and a fitness center featuring Peloton bikes. Cruise parking is available for $25 per night plus tax.

*Overall, if you are looking for hotels with cruise parking, the best value is the Courtyard by Marriott Cocoa Beach, which offers complimentary parking for the duration of your cruise with the purchase of a Cruise Package.

Hotels within Five Miles of the Port

If you prefer to stay at a hotel that is close to Port Canaveral but don’t need shuttle services or park and cruise packages, there are there are more options available that might be more suitable for large groups and/or families.

Here are some of the best hotels within five miles of the port:

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Cape Canaveral Beach Resort: The Cape Canaveral Beach Resort offers a family-friendly pre-cruise stay, complete with waterslides, a lazy river, and a poolside bar. During your stay, the hotel offers free parking for guests during their stay. The Holiday Inn offers a third-party service that can take you to the cruise terminal for up to $25.

Discovery Beach Resort: The Discovery Beach Resort offers a “home away from home” in Cocoa Beach, with condominiums available for rent on a weekly or nightly basis. The resort offers a hot tub, heated outdoor pool, sauna, health club, restaurant, and lounge, with close proximity to Cocoa Beach. The Discovery Beach Resort is a great option for guests traveling in large groups who want to stay together before embarking on their cruise.

La Quinta Inn Cocoa Beach-Port Canaveral: The La Quinta Inn Cocoa Beach is conveniently located close to Cape Canaveral’s most popular sites, including the Astronaut Hall of Fame, Cocoa Expo Sports Center, and Port Canaveral. It also offers a heated swimming pool, shuffleboard court, and 21,000-square-foot wellness center. The La Quinta is about a 13-minute drive from Port Canaveral, and a shuttle can be requested for $12 per person.

Royal Mansions Resort: The Royal Mansions is the most luxurious place to stay near Port Canaveral and is ideal for longer stays. A collection of beachfront condominiums in a quieter part of town, the Royal Mansions has access to a private beach and offers fully equipped kitchens in each condominium. Like Discovery Beach, Royal Mansions is great for families or large groups who might like a bit more room to stretch out.

*Overall, the best value hotel if you are not looking for shuttle or parking services is the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Beach Resort, which offers a plethora of poolside and beach activities for the entire family.

Final Thoughts

Cape Canaveral offers a variety of great options for travelers looking to stay close to the cruise port. Whether you prefer a budget-friendly hotel with a shuttle service or a more luxurious resort with parking, there is an option that will fit your needs.

By doing your research and planning ahead, you can find the perfect place to stay and make your cruise vacation even more enjoyable. With the convenience of these parking and shuttle options, you can relax and focus on the excitement of your upcoming voyage.

