Top 25 Cruise Ships with the Most Online Searches

Online searches for cruises and cruise ships are on the rise. Thanks to lifted restrictions and more people ready to get away, cruise ships are seeing high demand.
And that data is being seen across numerous search engines.
This is especially true for newer cruise ships that have just been built. These ships offer never-before-seen innovations and luxuries that were not even imagined 20 years ago.
Which cruise ships are getting the most searches online?
Using a keyword analysis tool, I ran a few scans to see which cruise ships have been getting the popular vote via Google and other online search engines.
More than 200 cruise ships were compared in this analysis, including ships that are still being built.
This list shows the top 25 cruise ships from the number of searches they get on a monthly basis. The data is over a 12 month period.
I have listed them in reverse order for dramatic effect. The most searched cruise ship is at the bottom at number one.
25. MSC Preziosa
Launch Date: 2011
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class: Fantasia
Gross Tonnage: 139,072
Double Capacity: 3,959
Current Homeport: Sao Paulo, Brazil
24. Liberty of the Seas
Launch Date: 2007
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Freedom-class
Gross Tonnage: 155,889
Double Capacity: 3,798
Current Homeport: Fort Lauderdale, FL
23. AIDAprima
Launch Date: 2016
Cruise Line: Aida Cruises
Class: Hyperion-class
Gross Tonnage:124,500
Double Capacity:3,286
Current Homeport: Hamburg, Germany
22. Costa Toscana
Launch Date: 2021
Cruise Line: Costa Crusies
Class: Excellence-class
Gross Tonnage: 186,364
Double Capacity: 5,322
Current Homeport: Dubai
21. Freedom of the Seas
Launch Date: 2006
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Freedom-class
Gross Tonnage: 154,407
Double Capacity: 4,024
Current Homeport: Miami, FL
20. Anthem of the Seas
Launch Date: 2015
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Quantum-class
Gross Tonnage: 167,800
Double Capacity: 4,168
Current Homeport: New York
19. MSC Fantasia
Launch Date: 2008
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class: Fantasia
Gross Tonnage: 137,936
Double Capacity: 3,274
Current Homeport: Sao Paulo, Brazil
18. MSC Meraviglia
Launch Date: 2017
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class: Meraviglia-class
Gross Tonnage: 167,600
Double Capacity: 4,488
Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL
17. Norwegian Prima
Launch Date: 2022
Cruise Line: Norwegian
Class: Prima-class
Gross Tonnage: 142,500
Double Capacity: 3,215
Current Homeport: New York, NY
16. Carnival Celebration
Launch Date: 2022
Cruise Line: Carnival
Class: Excel-class
Gross Tonnage: 183,900
Double Capacity: 5,374
Current Homeport: Miami, FL
15. Mardi Gras
Launch Date: 2021
Cruise Line: Carnival
Class: Excel-class
Gross Tonnage: 183,900
Double Capacity: 5,282
Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL
14. MSC Seaside
Launch Date: 2017
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class: Seaside-class
Gross Tonnage: 153,516
Double Capacity: 4,134
Current Homeport: Martinique
13. MSC Seaview
Launch Date: 2018
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class: Seaside-class
Gross Tonnage: 153,516
Double Capacity: 4,134
Current Homeport: Genoa, Italy
12. MSC Seashore
Launch Date: 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class: Seaside-class
Gross Tonnage: 169,500
Double Capacity: 4,560
Current Homeport: Sao Paolo, Brazil
11. MSC Grandiosa
Launch Date: 2019
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class: Meraviglia-class
Gross Tonnage: 181,541
Double Capacity: 4,888
Current Homeport: Genoa, Italy
10. Odyssey of the Seas
Launch Date: 2021
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Quantum-class
Gross Tonnage: 169,300
Double Capacity: 3,844
Current Homeport: Fort Lauderdale, FL
9. Disney Wish
Launch Date: 2022
Cruise Line: Disney
Class: Triton-class
Gross Tonnage: 144,000
Double Capacity: 2,476
Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL
8. MSC World Europa
Launch Date: 2022
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class: World-class
Gross Tonnage: 205,700
Double Capacity: 5,240
Current Homeport: Dubai
7. Allure of the Seas
Launch Date: 2010
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 225,282
Double Capacity: 5,492
Current Homeport: Galveston, TX
6. Costa Smeralda
Launch Date: 2019
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Class: Excellence-class
Gross Tonnage: 183,900
Double Capacity: 5,282
Current Homeport: Rome, Italy
5. Oasis of the Seas
Launch Date: 2009
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 225,282
Double Capacity: 5,592
Current Homeport: Miami, FL
4. Harmony of the Seas
Launch Date: 2016
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 226,963
Double Capacity: 5,497
Current Homeport: Miami, FL
3. Icon of the Seas
Launch Date: 2023 (coming soon)
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Icon-class
Gross Tonnage: 250,800
Double Capacity: 5,610
Current Homeport: Miami, FL
2. Symphony of the Seas
Launch Date: 2018
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 228,081
Double Capacity: 5,518
Current Homeport: Barcelona, Spain
1. Wonder of the Seas
Launch Date: 2022
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 236,857
Double Capacity: 5,734
Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL
With about half a million searches every month, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas gets more searches than any other cruise ship.
Number 25 on our list is MSC’s Preziosa which gets about 74,000 searches a month.
The highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, however, has seen the most dramatic increase in searches, as more details about the ship are dripped out a little at a time.
Below is a breakdown of how many times the ships above are found on the list for each cruise line:
- Royal Caribbean ships: 10
- MSC ships: 8
- Carnival ships: 2
- Costa ships: 2
- Norwegian Cruise Line ships: 1
- AIDA ships: 1
- Disney ships: 1
Five of the top 25 most searched cruise ships are Royal Caribbean ships. They are also some of the largest ships at sea, with Wonder of the Seas being the largest, soon to be outdone by Icon of the Seas.
Additionally, it makes sense that these ships get more searches. They can hold more passengers and people typically do research on a ship they have already booked.
Still, this list shows just what cruise ships are getting more online interest right now.
And it’s good to see a cruise ship from my first cruise ever on the list: Freedom of the Seas. That’s what started this whole journey, and I have not lost Cruise Fever ever since.