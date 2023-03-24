Sponsored Links
Top 25 Cruise Ships with the Most Online Searches

I compared the search data for more than 200 cruise ships over the last 12 months. These 25 are the ships are getting the most searches.

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Royal Caribbean cruise ships in CocoCay, Bahamas

Online searches for cruises and cruise ships are on the rise.  Thanks to lifted restrictions and more people ready to get away, cruise ships are seeing high demand.

And that data is being seen across numerous search engines.

This is especially true for newer cruise ships that have just been built.  These ships offer never-before-seen innovations and luxuries that were not even imagined 20 years ago.

Which cruise ships are getting the most searches online?

Using a keyword analysis tool, I ran a few scans to see which cruise ships have been getting the popular vote via Google and other online search engines.

More than 200 cruise ships were compared in this analysis, including ships that are still being built.

This list shows the top 25 cruise ships from the number of searches they get on a monthly basis.  The data is over a 12 month period.

I have listed them in reverse order for dramatic effect.  The most searched cruise ship is at the bottom at number one.

 

25. MSC Preziosa

msc preziosa

Launch Date: 2011
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class:  Fantasia
Gross Tonnage: 139,072
Double Capacity: 3,959
Current Homeport: Sao Paulo, Brazil

 

24. Liberty of the Seas

Launch Date: 2007
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class:  Freedom-class
Gross Tonnage: 155,889
Double Capacity: 3,798
Current Homeport: Fort Lauderdale, FL

 

23. AIDAprima

Aidaprima cruise ship
Photo Credit: Aida Cruises

Launch Date: 2016
Cruise Line: Aida Cruises
Class: Hyperion-class
Gross Tonnage:124,500
Double Capacity:3,286
Current Homeport: Hamburg, Germany

 

22. Costa Toscana

Photo courtesy of Costa Cruises

Launch Date: 2021
Cruise Line: Costa Crusies
Class: Excellence-class
Gross Tonnage: 186,364
Double Capacity: 5,322
Current Homeport: Dubai

21. Freedom of the Seas

Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

Launch Date: 2006
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Freedom-class
Gross Tonnage: 154,407
Double Capacity: 4,024
Current Homeport: Miami, FL

 

20. Anthem of the Seas

Launch Date: 2015
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class:  Quantum-class
Gross Tonnage: 167,800
Double Capacity: 4,168
Current Homeport: New York

 

19. MSC Fantasia

msc fantasia cruise ship

Launch Date: 2008
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class:  Fantasia
Gross Tonnage: 137,936
Double Capacity: 3,274
Current Homeport: Sao Paulo, Brazil

 

18. MSC Meraviglia

msc meraviglia cruise ship

Launch Date:  2017
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class:  Meraviglia-class
Gross Tonnage:  167,600
Double Capacity:  4,488
Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL

 

17. Norwegian Prima

Photo credit: Canaveral Port Authority

Launch Date:   2022
Cruise Line: Norwegian
Class:  Prima-class
Gross Tonnage:  142,500
Double Capacity:  3,215
Current Homeport:  New York, NY

 

16. Carnival Celebration

Launch Date:  2022
Cruise Line:  Carnival
Class:  Excel-class
Gross Tonnage: 183,900
Double Capacity: 5,374
Current Homeport: Miami, FL

15. Mardi Gras

mardi gras cruise ship

Launch Date:  2021
Cruise Line: Carnival
Class:  Excel-class
Gross Tonnage: 183,900
Double Capacity:  5,282
Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL

 

14. MSC Seaside

mc seaside cruise ship

Launch Date: 2017
Cruise Line:  MSC Cruises
Class:  Seaside-class
Gross Tonnage:  153,516
Double Capacity: 4,134
Current Homeport: Martinique

 

13. MSC Seaview

msc seaview cruise ship

Launch Date: 2018
Cruise Line:  MSC Cruises
Class:  Seaside-class
Gross Tonnage: 153,516
Double Capacity: 4,134
Current Homeport: Genoa, Italy

 

12. MSC Seashore

msc seashore

Launch Date:  2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class:  Seaside-class
Gross Tonnage: 169,500
Double Capacity: 4,560
Current Homeport: Sao Paolo, Brazil

 

11. MSC Grandiosa

Launch Date: 2019
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Class:  Meraviglia-class
Gross Tonnage: 181,541
Double Capacity: 4,888
Current Homeport:  Genoa, Italy

 

10. Odyssey of the Seas

Odyssey of the seas new ship

Launch Date:  2021
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class:  Quantum-class
Gross Tonnage: 169,300
Double Capacity: 3,844
Current Homeport: Fort Lauderdale, FL

 

9. Disney Wish

(Photo Credit: Canaveral Port Authority)

Launch Date: 2022
Cruise Line: Disney
Class:  Triton-class
Gross Tonnage: 144,000
Double Capacity: 2,476
Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL

 

8. MSC World Europa

Launch Date: 2022
Cruise Line:  MSC Cruises
Class:  World-class
Gross Tonnage: 205,700
Double Capacity: 5,240
Current Homeport: Dubai

 

7. Allure of the Seas

Launch Date: 2010
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class: Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 225,282
Double Capacity: 5,492
Current Homeport: Galveston, TX

 

6. Costa Smeralda

Photo courtesy of Costa Cruises

Launch Date:  2019
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Class:  Excellence-class
Gross Tonnage: 183,900
Double Capacity: 5,282
Current Homeport: Rome, Italy

 

5. Oasis of the Seas

Launch Date: 2009
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class:  Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 225,282
Double Capacity: 5,592
Current Homeport: Miami, FL

 

4. Harmony of the Seas

Launch Date: 2016
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class:  Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 226,963
Double Capacity: 5,497
Current Homeport:  Miami, FL

 

3. Icon of the Seas

Launch Date: 2023 (coming soon)
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class:  Icon-class
Gross Tonnage: 250,800
Double Capacity: 5,610
Current Homeport: Miami, FL

 

2. Symphony of the Seas

Launch Date: 2018
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class:  Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 228,081
Double Capacity: 5,518
Current Homeport: Barcelona, Spain

 

1. Wonder of the Seas

Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean

Launch Date: 2022
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Class:  Oasis-class
Gross Tonnage: 236,857
Double Capacity: 5,734
Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL

 

With about half a million searches every month, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas gets more searches than any other cruise ship.

Number 25 on our list is MSC’s Preziosa which gets about 74,000 searches a month.

The highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, however, has seen the most dramatic increase in searches, as more details about the ship are dripped out a little at a time.

Below is a breakdown of how many times the ships above are found on the list for each cruise line:

  • Royal Caribbean ships: 10
  • MSC ships: 8
  • Carnival ships: 2
  • Costa ships: 2
  • Norwegian Cruise Line ships: 1
  • AIDA ships: 1
  • Disney ships: 1

Five of the top 25 most searched cruise ships are Royal Caribbean ships.   They are also some of the largest ships at sea, with Wonder of the Seas being the largest, soon to be outdone by Icon of the Seas.

Additionally, it makes sense that these ships get more searches.  They can hold more passengers and people typically do research on a ship they have already booked.

Still, this list shows just what cruise ships are getting more online interest right now.

And it’s good to see a cruise ship from my first cruise ever on the list: Freedom of the Seas.  That’s what started this whole journey, and I have not lost Cruise Fever ever since.

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
