Top 25 Cruise Ships with the Most Online Searches

Online searches for cruises and cruise ships are on the rise. Thanks to lifted restrictions and more people ready to get away, cruise ships are seeing high demand.

And that data is being seen across numerous search engines.

This is especially true for newer cruise ships that have just been built. These ships offer never-before-seen innovations and luxuries that were not even imagined 20 years ago.

Which cruise ships are getting the most searches online?

Using a keyword analysis tool, I ran a few scans to see which cruise ships have been getting the popular vote via Google and other online search engines.

More than 200 cruise ships were compared in this analysis, including ships that are still being built.

This list shows the top 25 cruise ships from the number of searches they get on a monthly basis. The data is over a 12 month period.

I have listed them in reverse order for dramatic effect. The most searched cruise ship is at the bottom at number one.

25. MSC Preziosa

Launch Date: 2011

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Class: Fantasia

Gross Tonnage: 139,072

Double Capacity: 3,959

Current Homeport: Sao Paulo, Brazil

24. Liberty of the Seas

Launch Date: 2007

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Freedom-class

Gross Tonnage: 155,889

Double Capacity: 3,798

Current Homeport: Fort Lauderdale, FL

23. AIDAprima

Launch Date: 2016

Cruise Line: Aida Cruises

Class: Hyperion-class

Gross Tonnage:124,500

Double Capacity:3,286

Current Homeport: Hamburg, Germany

22. Costa Toscana

Launch Date: 2021

Cruise Line: Costa Crusies

Class: Excellence-class

Gross Tonnage: 186,364

Double Capacity: 5,322

Current Homeport: Dubai

21. Freedom of the Seas

Launch Date: 2006

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Freedom-class

Gross Tonnage: 154,407

Double Capacity: 4,024

Current Homeport: Miami, FL

20. Anthem of the Seas

Launch Date: 2015

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Quantum-class

Gross Tonnage: 167,800

Double Capacity: 4,168

Current Homeport: New York

19. MSC Fantasia

Launch Date: 2008

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Class: Fantasia

Gross Tonnage: 137,936

Double Capacity: 3,274

Current Homeport: Sao Paulo, Brazil

18. MSC Meraviglia

Launch Date: 2017

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Class: Meraviglia-class

Gross Tonnage: 167,600

Double Capacity: 4,488

Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL



17. Norwegian Prima

Launch Date: 2022

Cruise Line: Norwegian

Class: Prima-class

Gross Tonnage: 142,500

Double Capacity: 3,215

Current Homeport: New York, NY



16. Carnival Celebration

Launch Date: 2022

Cruise Line: Carnival

Class: Excel-class

Gross Tonnage: 183,900

Double Capacity: 5,374

Current Homeport: Miami, FL



15. Mardi Gras

Launch Date: 2021

Cruise Line: Carnival

Class: Excel-class

Gross Tonnage: 183,900

Double Capacity: 5,282

Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL



14. MSC Seaside

Launch Date: 2017

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Class: Seaside-class

Gross Tonnage: 153,516

Double Capacity: 4,134

Current Homeport: Martinique



13. MSC Seaview

Launch Date: 2018

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Class: Seaside-class

Gross Tonnage: 153,516

Double Capacity: 4,134

Current Homeport: Genoa, Italy



12. MSC Seashore

Launch Date: 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Class: Seaside-class

Gross Tonnage: 169,500

Double Capacity: 4,560

Current Homeport: Sao Paolo, Brazil

11. MSC Grandiosa

Launch Date: 2019

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Class: Meraviglia-class

Gross Tonnage: 181,541

Double Capacity: 4,888

Current Homeport: Genoa, Italy



10. Odyssey of the Seas

Launch Date: 2021

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Quantum-class

Gross Tonnage: 169,300

Double Capacity: 3,844

Current Homeport: Fort Lauderdale, FL



9. Disney Wish

Launch Date: 2022

Cruise Line: Disney

Class: Triton-class

Gross Tonnage: 144,000

Double Capacity: 2,476

Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL



8. MSC World Europa

Launch Date: 2022

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Class: World-class

Gross Tonnage: 205,700

Double Capacity: 5,240

Current Homeport: Dubai

7. Allure of the Seas

Launch Date: 2010

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Oasis-class

Gross Tonnage: 225,282

Double Capacity: 5,492

Current Homeport: Galveston, TX



6. Costa Smeralda

Launch Date: 2019

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Class: Excellence-class

Gross Tonnage: 183,900

Double Capacity: 5,282

Current Homeport: Rome, Italy



5. Oasis of the Seas

Launch Date: 2009

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Oasis-class

Gross Tonnage: 225,282

Double Capacity: 5,592

Current Homeport: Miami, FL



4. Harmony of the Seas

Launch Date: 2016

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Oasis-class

Gross Tonnage: 226,963

Double Capacity: 5,497

Current Homeport: Miami, FL



3. Icon of the Seas

Launch Date: 2023 (coming soon)

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Icon-class

Gross Tonnage: 250,800

Double Capacity: 5,610

Current Homeport: Miami, FL



2. Symphony of the Seas

Launch Date: 2018

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Oasis-class

Gross Tonnage: 228,081

Double Capacity: 5,518

Current Homeport: Barcelona, Spain



1. Wonder of the Seas

Launch Date: 2022

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Class: Oasis-class

Gross Tonnage: 236,857

Double Capacity: 5,734

Current Homeport: Port Canaveral, FL



With about half a million searches every month, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas gets more searches than any other cruise ship.

Number 25 on our list is MSC’s Preziosa which gets about 74,000 searches a month.

The highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, however, has seen the most dramatic increase in searches, as more details about the ship are dripped out a little at a time.

Below is a breakdown of how many times the ships above are found on the list for each cruise line:

Royal Caribbean ships: 10

MSC ships: 8

Carnival ships: 2

Costa ships: 2

Norwegian Cruise Line ships: 1

AIDA ships: 1

Disney ships: 1

Five of the top 25 most searched cruise ships are Royal Caribbean ships. They are also some of the largest ships at sea, with Wonder of the Seas being the largest, soon to be outdone by Icon of the Seas.

Additionally, it makes sense that these ships get more searches. They can hold more passengers and people typically do research on a ship they have already booked.

Still, this list shows just what cruise ships are getting more online interest right now.

And it’s good to see a cruise ship from my first cruise ever on the list: Freedom of the Seas. That’s what started this whole journey, and I have not lost Cruise Fever ever since.