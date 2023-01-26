Icon of the Seas Offering 4 Caribbean Itineraries on 2024 Cruises

201 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

With the cutting-edge and record-breaking Icon of the Seas set to debut just a year from now, we can take a look at where the Royal Caribbean ship will sail during her inaugural voyages.

Icon of the Seas will sail on 4 different itineraries, all departing out of PortMiami on 7-day sailings beginning on January 27th, 2024.

This initial voyage was sold out in a matter of hours after bookings were made available to the public, a sign of the excitement of the anticipated cruise ship.

The 250,800 gross ton ship that is still under construction will offer the following itineraries during her first year at sea.

Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas & St. Maarten

Dates: February of 2024 through April of 2025

Itinerary: Miami, St. Maarten, St Thomas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Miami

Lowest Balcony Price: $1,458 per person

Duration: 7-days

# of Sailings: 16

This itinerary will sail out of Miami and head to two popular cruise ports for cruise travelers. Icon of the Seas will first stop at St Maarten before spending a day in St Thomas. Before heading back to its homeport, Icon will make a call at Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

Eastern Caribbean Highlighting St. Kitts and St. Thomas

Dates: January of 2024 through April of 2025

Itinerary: Miami, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Thomas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Miami

Lowest Balcony Price: $1,458

Duration: 7-days

# of Sailings: 17

In addition to an Eastern Caribbean itinerary stopping at St. Thomas and St. Marteen, this itinerary will replace St. Marteen with St. Kitts and Nevis from the itinerary above. After leaving Miami, Icon of the Seas will have one sea day before stopping at St. Kitts and continuing its journey. There are a total of two sea days on this voyage.

Dates in January and February of 2024 are already sold out, so right now the earliest you can book a cruise on this itinerary would be March. Currently the lowest rate is in November of 2024.

Check current prices on Icon of the Seas here

Western Caribbean with Honduras and Mexico

Dates: From March 2024 through April of 2025

Itinerary: Miami, Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Perfect Day at CocoCay Bahamas, Miami

Lowest Balcony Price: $1,458

Duration: 7-days

# of Sailings: 31

Icon of the Seas will also sail to the Western Caribbean, stopping in Roatan, Honduras before sailing to a couple popular ports in Mexico along the Yucatan Peninsula: Costa Maya and Cozumel.

This itinerary has 2 sea days and makes a call at Perfect Day at CocoCay before sailing back to Miami.

Western Caribbean to Mexico and 3 Sea Days

Dates: February 3rd (sold out) and 17th of 2024

Itinerary: Miami, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Miami

Lowest Balcony Price: $1,714

Duration: 7-days

# of Sailings: 2

With only two sailings available with this itinerary and one already sold out, you may not be able to nab a cruise with this one. This itinerary on Icon of the Seas will stop at both Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. The journey will begin in Miami and will have two sea days following embarkation day. There is a third sea day after stopping at the Mexican ports before stopping at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas.

