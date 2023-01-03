Royal Caribbean Releases New Video on Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has released a new video on Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will be the the first Icon class cruise ship from the cruise line and will also be the largest cruise ship ever built.



Icon of the Seas is currently under construction and is scheduled to enter service in early 2024. The cruise ship is promising to be the ultimate family vacation and will bring incredible new features to the cruise industry.

One of these features will be the Aquadome. The Aquadome will be a tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hotspot by night that features restaurants, bars, wraparound ocean views, and deck-defying entertainment in the next-level AquaTheater.

This new video on the Aquadome on Icon of the Seas can be seen below.

Icon of the Seas will sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami starting in January 2024. The ship will offer seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

View Cruise Itineraries on Icon of the Seas

All cruises from Miami on Icon of the Seas will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay.