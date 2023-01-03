A Few Things on Carnival Cruise Ships Will Soon Cost More

Carnival Cruise Line is raising prices on a few incidentals on cruises from U.S. cruise ports and sailings from Europe.



Carnival Cruise Line is raising the daily price of WiFi on their cruise ships and also the suggested daily gratuity amounts.

The new price for WiFi on Carnival cruise ships will be as follows starting with cruises that depart on and after January 16, 2023:

Social: $12.75, per day

Value: $17, per day

Premium: $18.70, per day

This is an increase of 55 cents per day for the social package, $2.55 per day for the value package, and $1.70 per day for the premium package. You can prepay for WiFi up until January 16. 2023 at the current rates.

Sponsored Links



Starting with cruises that depart on and after April 1, 2023, Carnival is also increasing the amounts for their daily gratuities to the following amounts:

Standard staterooms: $16, per guest, per day

Suites: $18, per guest, per day

This is an increase of $1.50 a day per guest. You can prepay your onboard gratuities at the current rates up until April 1, 2023.

Recommended gratuities are automatically added to onboard Sail & Sign accounts as a convenience. However, while on board, you are free to adjust gratuities at your discretion.