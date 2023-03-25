Small Ship Cruise Line Named Best by USA TODAY

SeaDream Yacht Club, a small ship cruise line, was named the #1 Best Boutique Cruise Line and #1 Best Small Cruise Ship in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.



SeaDream Yacht Club was nominated by industry experts and voted #1 by USA TODAY readers.

“We’re honored to be placed in the category ‘Best Boutique Cruise Line’ and ‘Best Small Cruise Ship’ by the experts and readers of USA TODAY as it is our goal to provide bespoke luxury yachting experiences for our guests,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club. “With our recent $10 million modernization of SeaDream I and SeaDream II, and our crew who provide highly attentive one-to-one service, we’re delighted to be voted the best of the best in the industry.”

SeaDream is a family owned cruise line with two 112 passenger yachts in their fleet.

SeaDream I and SeaDream II feature plentiful open deck spaces and call on exclusive harbors and secluded ports around the world on seven to 15 night voyages.