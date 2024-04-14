Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds Solar Eclipse Cruises for 2026

Cruise Line Adds Solar Eclipse Cruises for 2026

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
If you missed out on taking a solar eclipse cruise last week, a cruise line has announced solar eclipse cruises for 2026 on three different cruise ships.

Queen Mary 2 will be one of the three Cunard ships offering guests a path of totality view for the next solar eclipse in 2026

The next total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026. Cunard Line, a luxury cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation, will have three ships positioned in the path of the solar eclipse.

The ships are:

  • Queen Mary 2, the cruise line’s flagship
  • Queen Victoria
  • Queen Anne, their newest ship debuting in a few weeks

The voyage on Queen Mary 2 (M618) will be a 14 night cruise through Norway and Iceland. It will depart on August 4, 2026 and end on August 18. The ship will overnight in Reykjavik on the evening of the solar eclipse.

The cruise on Queen Anne (H620), Cunard’s newest ship, will be a week long roundtrip cruise from Southampton that departs on August 9, 2026. The cruise will visit Santander, La Coruña, Gijon and the Bay of Biscay.

The third ship, Queen Victoria (V616A), will offer a solar eclipse viewing on the August 10, 2026 cruise.  This seven night cruise from Rome to Barcelona will visit Tarragona, Palma de Mallorca and Toulon.

Cunard ship Queen Victoria

“Watching a total solar eclipse from sea is an utterly unique and very rare experience,” Katie McAlister, president of Cunard. “Cunard is therefore thrilled to offer three remarkable voyages positioned along the path of the 2026 eclipse – two in the Mediterranean and one in Iceland – which will give guests the chance to witness this extraordinary phenomenon from the water, an unforgettable moment observed from the luxurious vantage point of our Queens.”

To see more information about these solar eclipse cruises from Cunard, you can contact your preferred travel professional or visit Cunard’s solar eclipse page here.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
