Princess Cruises Making Big Change to Main Dining Room on All Ships

Princess Cruises is making a significant change to the main dining room on all of their cruise ships. The change will give guests more flexibility with choices when it comes to evening dining.

Princess Cruises will offer three different table service dining options in the main dining room starting this fall. They will be:

Traditional dining (early and late seating)

Reservable dining times

Walk-In Anytime

There will be one dining room on each ship dedicated to each option.

The three table service options integrate with the cruise line’s OceanNow, which provides guests the convenience of ordering anything, anytime, and receiving it anywhere onboard.

This new dining option first debuted on the newest cruise ship in Princess’ fleet, Sun Princess. The main dining room has three levels, the top is for walk-ins, the middle for reservable times, and the lower level for traditional cruise dining.

Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises vice president of food and beverage, gave the following statement about these new options.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“Our guests have been delighted with the dining flexibility aboard Sun Princess and we’re pleased to extend the concept to all the other ships in our fleet. Now whether guests prefer an early seating every evening, or change things up every night, or even change their mind, these flexible dining options ensure that their dining preference is effortlessly accommodated.”

This new dining on Princess cruise ships will start for cruises that depart on or after September 14, 2024.

Anyone who has made a main dining room reservation for a cruise on or after September 14, 2024, those reservations will be canceled (with an exception for Sun Princess since they already have this new system). Princess Cruises said that the cancelations are needed to support the transition to the new system.

Starting on June 17, 2024, guests will be able to use the Princess app to opt for traditional dining or flexible dining.

This change from Princess does not affect specialty dining, suite dining, or reserve collection dining.

On Coral Princess and Island Princess, reservable and walk-in dining will be combined into a single main dining room.

Princess Cruises said the reason for this change was due to the popularity of having three different dining options on Sun Princess.

Princess Cruises is one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation and they currently have 16 ships in their fleet.

Their second Sphere class ship, Star Princess, will debut in 2025.