Royal Caribbean Rolling Out Audio Over WiFi to All Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean is making it easier to listen in different venues on their cruise ships with the rolling out of Listen Technologies’ audio over WiFi system.

Royal Caribbean has added Listen Technologies’ Listen EVERYWHERE to their newest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. They plan on rolling it out to all cruise ships in Royal Caribbean Group’s fleet across all three cruise lines.

So how exactly does Listen EVERYWHERE work? It is a BYOD (bring your own device) system that works with any smartphone. Simply download the Listen EVERYWHERE App, access the cruise ship’s WiFi, and you can stream audio from the theater and other venues right to your Earbuds and smartphones.

This allows guests to hear clearly despite background noise, distance, hearing loss, or language.

Also, guests in a ship’s sports bar where Listen EVERYWHERE is available will be able to listen to the audio for games on different TVs. Multiple languages will also be available.

Guests at onboard silent dance parties where audio over Wi-Fi is available could select audio from different DJ channels and listen via headphones or earbuds, without using the ship’s headphones.

Passengers with Bluetooth enabled hearing aids or choclear implants can also stream audio straight through their smartphones. The audio is streamed straight from the source without amplifying ambient noise.

Right now, it is only available in the theater on Icon of the Seas but will roll out to more venues and ships in the future.

Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager for Listen Technologies, gave the following comment:

“Royal Caribbean is renowned for providing outstanding guest experiences with the latest technologies and services that raise the bar on travel and offer next-level vacations. Listen Technologies is proud to have Royal Caribbean select our audio over Wi-Fi assistive listening solution to offer guests exceptional hearing and engagement experiences onboard its ships.”

Icon of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship and the latest ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet. They operate 27 cruise ships and carry more passengers each year than any other cruise line.