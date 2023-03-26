When New Cruise Ports Will Open in the Bahamas

There are not only several new cruise ports that are opening in The Bahamas over the next few years, but also a few projects that will make ports a better place when visiting via cruise ship.



Here is a rundown of new cruise ports and projects in The Bahamas and opening dates for each one.

Ports Under Construction

Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line is building a second private destination in the Bahamas. Lighthouse Point will be located on Eleuthera, not far from Princess Cays.

The first Disney cruise ships will visit Lighthouse port in June 2024. The port will have a dock so tenders will not be needed.

Families will enjoy a day of fun in the sun as they relax on pristine beaches, embark on active adventures and discover the magic of Bahamian storytelling alongside favorite Disney characters. Much like Disney’s cruise ships and private island of Castaway Cay, Lighthouse Point will offer activities and areas for every age group.

Carnival’s New Port on Grand Bahama Island

Last spring, Carnival Cruise Line broke ground on a new cruise port on Grand Bahama Island. With Freeport being one of the least popular cruise ports, this new port is looking to make the island into a must visit destination. The project has been in works for years.

The port will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s largest cruise ships at one time. Carnival Cruise Line is investing $200 million into the port and it’s expected to take two years to build out.

Carnival has yet to announce an exact date for when the port will open, but it’s expected to be sometime in 2024.

Port Projects

There are currently two exciting new projects going on in Nassau, Bahamas.

Nassau Cruise Port

Nassau Cruise Port is undergoing a massive transformation into one of the great waterfronts of the world.

This exciting transformation includes a new terminal building, a Junkanoo museum, event & entertainment spaces, a 3,500-person Amphitheatre, a living coral exhibit, unique local stores, and new food and beverage facilities.

This new waterfront is scheduled to open in May 2023.

Royal Beach Club

Royal Caribbean has received approval to build a Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in Nassau. The club will sit on 17 acres and have everything from swimming pools to ocean front beaches.

The cruise line will run water shuttles from the port to the Beach Club giving their cruisers easy access.

The Royal Beach Club is expected to open in two years, sometime in 2025.

There are a few other new ports that have been proposed over the last 10 years but the projects never got off the ground. This included a new cruise port on Isla del Tigre and on on the pirate island of Tortuga.