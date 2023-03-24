Princess Cruises Adding Lavazza Coffee on All Cruise Ships

Princess Cruises has announced that they have partnered with Lavazza to bring their premium Italian coffee to all cruise ships in their fleet.

Lavazza will roll out to every Princess cruise ship this spring. It will be available in hot coffee options as well as Ready-to-Drink cans.

“Princess guests love their coffee as the morning ritual at the International Café in the legendary Princess Piazza. With a relentless focus on what’s important to our guests, we are upgrading the experience and magnifying our Italian heritage with Lavazza,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our Lavazza partnership gives our guests yet another thing to love about a Princess vacation.”

The partnership will also include unique coffee-inspired dinners and recipes collectively designed by Lavazza experts and Princess executive chefs.

“We have been inspired by the way Princess Cruises creates memorable experiences for their guests and feel a strong synergy between both brands in our commitment to quality, innovation and entertainment,” shared Camille Vareille, vice president – head of marketing Americas at Lavazza Group. “We are excited to come onboard to offer an elevated coffee program and showcase our premium products to a broader, international audience.”

Princess Cruises and Lavazza will also collaborate on upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and exclusive events.