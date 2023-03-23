Disney Cruise Line Announces First Cruises to New Port

Disney Cruise Line has announced their first cruises to a new port they are building in the Bahamas, Lighthouse Point. In addition, the cruise line released itineraries for the summer of 2024.



The first Disney cruise ships to visit Lighthouse Point will be Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy in June 2024.

“We are delighted to take families to new places during the summer 2024 season, including our newest island destination at Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “We’re also thrilled to return to Europe with new ports of call and offer exciting adventures to Alaska and the Caribbean. All of these Disney Cruise Line sailings provide the unique experiences that our guests have come to expect from Disney, from world-class dining and dazzling entertainment to character encounters and legendary guest service.”

A seven-night inaugural sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral, Florida, on June 8 will allow guests to be among the first to make a splash in the crystal-clear waters of this new destination at Lighthouse Point.

This ultimate Disney Cruise Line island destination itinerary will feature two stops at Lighthouse Point and one day at Castaway Cay.

On June 6, a three-night preview cruise on the Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale will offer a sneak peek of Lighthouse Point with limited access to some areas.

Following the inaugural cruise, Lighthouse Point will be a featured port of call on select three, four and five night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean on the Disney Magic out of Fort Lauderdale.

Other cruises that Disney Cruise Line announced for the summer of 2024 are Disney Dream offering European voyages from Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome).

Disney Wonder will sail to Alaska from May through September on five, seven, and nine night cruises.

Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish will sail from Port Canaveral to the most popular cruise destinations in the world, the Caribbean and Bahamas. All cruises from Port Canaveral will visit Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Disney’s newest cruise ship, Disney Wish, will continue to sail three and four night cruises to the Bahamas.

Disney Fantasy will offer week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.