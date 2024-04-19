Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Cancels First Nine Sailings on New Ship, Star Princess

Princess Cruises Cancels First Nine Sailings on New Ship, Star Princess

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Princess Cruises has announced that the debut of their next new ship, Star Princess, will be pushed back a couple months.

Star Princess

Star Princess, the cruise line’s second Sphere class ship, will now debut on October 15, 2025. The ship was originally scheduled to sail its maiden voyage on July 29, 2025 but the first nine sailings have been canceled.

The cruise line and the shipyard, Fincantieri, agreed together to postpone the launch of Star Princess.

Guests who were booked on one of the nine canceled sailings will have two options to choose from.  They will be:

  • Rebook on any Princess ship in their fleet
  • Cancel and receive a full refund of the cruise fare

Those who choose to rebook on another cruise will receive future cruise and onboard credits.

Princess Cruises will honor all commission to travel agents who had clients booked on one of the canceled sailings.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about the updated launch for Star Princess:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“Despite our collective dedication and relentless pursuit to deliver the ship in late July, it has become evident that additional time is required to ensure the Star Princess is delivered to the highest standards expected by our guests.”

The maiden cruise on Star Princess will be an 11 day Mediterranean cruise on October 15, 2025.  After a week long cruise, the ship will then sail a two week transatlantic sailing and will arrive in Port Everglades for the winter Caribbean season.

An artist rendering of Star Princess

These three new cruises will open for bookings on April 30, 2024.

Princess Cruises’ first Sphere class ship which recently debuted in the Mediterranean, Sun Princess, was also delayed and had the first few cruises canceled.

Star Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. 

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Cancels First Nine Sailings on New Ship, Star Princess
Previous article
Big Benefit of Booking a Cruise a Year in Advance (That Most Overlook)
Next article
Royal Caribbean Announces Cancellation of All Cruise Stops to Private Island

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved