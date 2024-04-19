Princess Cruises Cancels First Nine Sailings on New Ship, Star Princess

Princess Cruises has announced that the debut of their next new ship, Star Princess, will be pushed back a couple months.

Star Princess, the cruise line’s second Sphere class ship, will now debut on October 15, 2025. The ship was originally scheduled to sail its maiden voyage on July 29, 2025 but the first nine sailings have been canceled.

The cruise line and the shipyard, Fincantieri, agreed together to postpone the launch of Star Princess.

Guests who were booked on one of the nine canceled sailings will have two options to choose from. They will be:

Rebook on any Princess ship in their fleet

Cancel and receive a full refund of the cruise fare

Those who choose to rebook on another cruise will receive future cruise and onboard credits.

Princess Cruises will honor all commission to travel agents who had clients booked on one of the canceled sailings.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about the updated launch for Star Princess:

“Despite our collective dedication and relentless pursuit to deliver the ship in late July, it has become evident that additional time is required to ensure the Star Princess is delivered to the highest standards expected by our guests.”

The maiden cruise on Star Princess will be an 11 day Mediterranean cruise on October 15, 2025. After a week long cruise, the ship will then sail a two week transatlantic sailing and will arrive in Port Everglades for the winter Caribbean season.

These three new cruises will open for bookings on April 30, 2024.

Princess Cruises’ first Sphere class ship which recently debuted in the Mediterranean, Sun Princess, was also delayed and had the first few cruises canceled.

Star Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.