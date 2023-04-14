3 of Carnival’s Cruise Ships Are Moving to New Homeports This Week

Carnival Cruise Line has three cruise ships moving to new homeports this week as the cruise line prepares for the 2023 Alaska and Europe seasons.



Here is a rundown of the three Carnival cruise ships that are moving to new homeports this week and where they will be sailing.

Carnival Luminosa is headed to the U.S. for the first time after the cruise ship was transferred over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. The ship departed from Brisbane, Australia yesterday and will arrive in Seattle on May 4 after a 23 day cruise.

Once in Seattle, Carnival Luminosa will sail seven night cruises to Alaska.

Carnival Pride departed from Tampa, Florida yesterday and is sailing a 13 day cruise to Barcelona, Spain. Once the cruise ship arrives in Europe, it will head to dry dock for a refurbishment and new upgrades. The vessel will also receive Carnival Cruise Line’s new red, white, and blue livery.

Upgrades to the ship include the Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center, a two story Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, and a new Carnival Adventures shop and Dreams Photography Studio.

The cruise ship will return to service on May 28 and offer 15 cruises to Europe from Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome) through the end of October. The cruise ship will arrive back in the U.S. in November.

The third Carnival cruise ship moving to a new homeport is Carnival Spirit. This weekend, the cruise ship will reposition from Miami, Florida to Seattle, Washington for the Alaska cruise season.

The 16 day cruise will end on May 2 where the ship will begin week long cruises to the 49th State.

Carnival Spirit will conclude its deployment for Alaska season by embarking on a 16 day sailing to New Orleans. The cruise ship will sail through the Panama Canal before repositioning to her new homeport of Mobile, Alabama on October 6, 2023.