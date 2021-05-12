First Look at Norwegian Prima, NCL’s Newest Ship Debuting in 2022

87 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line this morning unveiled their much anticipated new cruise ship that will enter service next year, Norwegian Prima.



Norwegian Prima is the first of six new cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line and will be 142,500 gross tons and able to accommodate 3,215 guests at double occupancy. The cruise ship will be a game-changer for NCL, offering guests exciting itineraries, more wide-open spaces, thoughtful and stunning design, a variety of new experiences as well as Norwegian Cruise Line’s exceptional service.



Norwegian Prima will offer the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, delivering an unrivaled guest experience. She will offer the largest variety of suite categories available at sea with 13 suite categories as well as the largest three-bedroom suites of any new cruise ship and Norwegian’s largest-ever inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms, including NCL’s largest-ever bathrooms and showers for standard stateroom categories.



Norwegian Prima will also offer the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship including more total pool deck space than any other ship in NCL’s fleet as well as multiple infinity pools and vast outdoor walkways allowing guests to take in the sea, the ocean breeze and a variety of elevated experiences.

Sponsored Links



Furthering the elevated experience that places guests first and understanding the important connection they have with the outdoors and proximity to the sea, NCL reimagined its industry pioneering The Waterfront by doubling the space and adding a greater variety of experiences and dining options than ever before by introducing Ocean Boulevard.

Located on deck eight, Ocean Boulevard at 44,000 square feet long, wraps around the entire deck, allowing guests to walk around the entire ship and experience amazing ocean views while having the choice to partake in numerous exceptional outdoor activities.

As part of the multifaceted experiences offered on Ocean Boulevard, NCL introduced the Brand’s first-ever upscale open-air marketplace with Indulge Food Hall. Created to elevate the guest-sensory experience on Norwegian Prima, Indulge Food Hall offers visitors diverse menu items from a variety of culinary venues as well as a mix of indoor and outdoor seating.

NCL’s first-ever food hall was thoughtfully designed, offering various cuisines and showcasing captivating colors and smells with 11 venues including returning guest culinary favorites Coco’s, serving artisan sweet treats; Q Texas Smokehouse, boasting delicious American Southern comfort food and barbecue; and Starbucks.

Indulge will unveil first-ever dining venues including Seaside Rotisserie, offering a wide array of rotisserie-cooked dishes; Nudls, an emporium serving noodle dishes from around the world, from Italian to Thai cuisines; Tamara, preparing classic Indian dishes and multiple vegetarian food options; The Latin Quarter, serving classic Latin food with a twist; Tapas Food Truck, cooking elevated Spanish-inspired street food; Garden Kitchen, where guest can order customized salads with more than two dozen ingredients to choose from; Just Desserts, featuring classic dessert items such as pies and cakes and Just Ice Cream serving all guest favorite ice cream flavors and over-the-top decadent creations.

Adding to the culinary offerings available on Norwegian Prima’s Ocean Boulevard, the site will host three additional dining venues offering both indoor and outdoor seating including Onda By Scarpetta, Los Lobos and The Local Bar & Grill. Onda by Scarpetta, which debuted on Norwegian Encore in 2019 and also available on Norwegian Spirit, will showcase the rich and bold flavors for which the modern Italian land-based, award-winning Scarpetta restaurants are recognized.

The venue, designed by esteemed design firm Studio Dado, features an elegant atmosphere, modern design and expansive indoor and outdoor ocean views. Los Lobos, the Brand’s premium Mexican restaurant, returns on Norwegian Prima to boast traditional Mexican flavors with modern flair set in a contemporary atmosphere also designed by Studio Dado. The revamped Local Bar & Grill set in an upscale beach club atmosphere will showcase live music where guests can relax and enjoy cocktails and classic Americana cuisine.

Guests can also relax at Infinity Beach featuring two infinity pools, one located on each side of the ship and close to the ocean surface, which is an industry-design first that allows pool-goers to take in the vastness of the ocean while soaking in the open air.

The two Oceanwalk glass bridges, also new to the Brand, will provide guests with photographic, breathtaking views that will make them feel as if they are walking on air over the water. La Terraza, an open-air lounge, features a quaint retreat for visitors to catch stellar forward-facing sea views.

To provide guests with an unrivaled experience in luxury cruising, The Haven by Norwegian on Norwegian Prima has been elevated to offer the Brand’s most exclusive and centralized suite complex. Spanning eight decks of suites and public areas, the ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept provides guests with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodations on board.

For the first time, the Cruise Line relocated all 107 Haven suites to the aft (the rear of the ship) within close proximity of private elevators exclusively reserved for Haven guests. These elevators rise directly into The Haven public areas on decks 16 and 17. NCL evolved The Haven’s design to be more open to the sea than ever before.

For the first time, every public area in The Haven offers stunning sea and destination views. The Haven Courtyard on Norwegian Prima has been transformed into an expansive Haven Sundeck, boasting a stunning new infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Pushing the boundaries of exclusive design within the reimagined exclusive space, all public areas and suites in The Haven have been designed by Piero Lissoni, one of Italy’s preeminent designers. Lissoni provided an elegant and sophisticated design to The Haven Sundeck, The Haven Restaurant, The Haven Lounge & Bar and the Outdoor Spa: Sauna and Cold Room.

Norwegian Prima will sail to Northern Europe and the UK in the summer of 2022. The cruise ship will then sail a series of cruises from New York City, Galveston, and Miami before homeporting in Port Canaveral for the Caribbean season.

In the spring of 2023, the Norwegian Prima will offer cruises from New York to Bermuda before sailing to Iceland and Norway in the summer.

The first cruises on Norwegian Prima are now open for bookings.