CDC Changes a Few Mask Rules on Cruises

The CDC updated their mask wearing rules today that is part of the Conditional Sail Order on cruises.



The new guidelines state that vaccinated crew and passengers may gather or conduct activities outdoors, including engaging in extended meal service or beverage consumption, without wearing a mask except in crowded settings.

The new rules also took out language that stated that passengers should wear masks while seated on the pool deck area or while congregating outside of recreational water facilities.

They now say that guests should not wear a mask when doing activities that may get the mask wet, like swimming at a beach or in recreational water facilities.

The Order permits temporarily removing a mask for brief periods of time while eating or drinking, removal of the mask for extended meal service or beverage consumption would constitute a violation of this Order for unvaccinated guests.

Also, cruise lines at their discretion, may advise passengers and crew that—if they are fully vaccinated—they may engage in self-guided or independent exploration during port stops, if they wear a mask while indoors. Foreign jurisdictions may have their own requirements and all passengers will have to abide by their current guidelines.

Guidelines that stayed the same were that mask don’t have to be worn in one’s own cabin but will be required while traveling through transportation hubs in the U.S.