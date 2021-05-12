Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Cancels More Sailings for This Summer

Princess Cruises Cancels More Sailings for This Summer

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Princess Cruises has announced another wave of cruise cancelations for this summer to the Caribbean, Mexico, California Coast, and the Mediterranean.

This new wave of cancelations is due to ongoing international travel restrictions as Princess Cruises works on plans to resume cruises.

Princess Cruises has the following cruise vacations:

  • California Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess through August 21, 2021
  • Caribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess through August 21, 2021
  • Remaining 2021 Mediterranean season on Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises continues its discussion with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season.

“We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered. We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We know our guests are just as eager as we are to begin sailing, and we appreciate their patience as we get close to resuming cruising.”

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess Cruises will offer to move guests to a choice of an equivalent cruise in 2021 or 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their replacement cruise.

Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCDC Changes a Few Mask Rules on Cruises

CDC Changes a Few Mask Rules on Cruises

Ben Souza -
The CDC updated their mask wearing rules today that is part of the Conditional Sail Order on cruises. The new guidelines state that vaccinated crew...
