Cruise News Cruises From the UK Will Restart Next Week

Cruises From the UK Will Restart Next Week

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Cruises from the UK will finally resume next week with MSC Cruises being the first cruise line to offer cruises from Southampton.

MSC Cruises’ newest flagship, MSC Virtuosa, has arrived in Southampton and is preparing to welcome guests. The newest and most innovative cruise ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, MSC Virtuosa will embark on her maiden voyage around the British Isles on May 20.

Upon MSC Virtuosa’s restart, MSC Cruises will offer guests a choice of three and four night mini cruises starting from May 20, then from June 5, begin week long cruises. These seven night sailings include calls at the picturesque isle of Portland and the cultural city of Belfast in Northern Ireland, as well as offering multiple ports of embarkation including Liverpool and Greenock, close to Glasgow, Scotland, on top of Southampton.

MSC Virtuosa is one of MSC Cruises’ most innovative and environmentally advanced cruise ships. The 19-deck vessel will offer its British guests of all ages the very best of fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centers, an aquapark and clubs for toddlers to teenagers.

Sponsored Links

The cruise ship’s showstopping feature is its iconic 367 ft. promenade with a stunning LED sky dome, the social heart and hub of the ship.

The brand-new MSC Starship Club will launch on MSC Virtuosa, introducing the world’s first futuristic, immersive experience at sea, MSC Starship Club will feature humanoid robotic bartender, Rob, shaking up a galactic choice of cocktails for guests.

MSC Virtuosa’s homeport for the summer will be ABP Southampton, with whom MSC Cruises recently announced a long-term partnership. The ship will initially set sail from City Cruise Terminal, before moving to embark guests from the newly-named Horizon Cruise terminal once it has opened.

MSC Virtuosa will become the third MSC Cruises ship back at sea when she departs for her maiden voyage on May 20, joining two ships already operating in the Mediterranean: MSC Seaside welcomed guests back on board last week, and MSC Grandiosa has been sailing in the Mediterranean since August 2020.

All cruise ships operate under the same industry-leading health and safety protocol, including universal testing upon embarkation, which has been developed with a Blue Ribbon Panel of experts.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Cruises From the UK Will Restart Next Week
Previous articlePrincess Cruises Cancels More Sailings for This Summer

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

CDC Changes a Few Mask Rules on Cruises

Ben Souza -
The CDC updated their mask wearing rules today that is part of the Conditional Sail Order on cruises. The new guidelines state that vaccinated crew...
Read more
Cruise News

What One Cruise Line Is Doing to Keep Guests Safe on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Azamara, a boutique cruise line with a focus on Destination Immersion experiences, has unveiled their plan on how they will keep guests safe when...
Read more
Cruise News

Two Popular Cruises, Star Trek and the 80s Cruise, Sell Out

Ben Souza -
Two themed cruises that will sail in 2022, Star Trek: The Cruise and The 80s Cruise, have completely sold out. The full-ship charters sail back-to-back...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,030FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

CDC Changes a Few Mask Rules on Cruises

Ben Souza -
The CDC updated their mask wearing rules today that is part of the Conditional Sail Order on cruises. The new guidelines state that vaccinated crew...
Read more
Cruise News

What One Cruise Line Is Doing to Keep Guests Safe on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Azamara, a boutique cruise line with a focus on Destination Immersion experiences, has unveiled their plan on how they will keep guests safe when...
Read more
Cruise News

Two Popular Cruises, Star Trek and the 80s Cruise, Sell Out

Ben Souza -
Two themed cruises that will sail in 2022, Star Trek: The Cruise and The 80s Cruise, have completely sold out. The full-ship charters sail back-to-back...
Read more
Cruise News

Regent Offering Free Suite Upgrades on 80 Cruises in 2022

Ben Souza -
One of the world's leading luxury cruise lines, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, is offering a free two category suite upgrade on more than 80...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruises From the UK Will Restart Next Week

Ben Souza -
Cruises from the UK will finally resume next week with MSC Cruises being the first cruise line to offer cruises from Southampton. MSC Cruises' newest...

Princess Cruises Cancels More Sailings for This Summer

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced another wave of cruise cancelations for this summer to the Caribbean, Mexico, California Coast, and the Mediterranean. This new wave of...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share