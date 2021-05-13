Cruises From the UK Will Restart Next Week

Cruises from the UK will finally resume next week with MSC Cruises being the first cruise line to offer cruises from Southampton.



MSC Cruises’ newest flagship, MSC Virtuosa, has arrived in Southampton and is preparing to welcome guests. The newest and most innovative cruise ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, MSC Virtuosa will embark on her maiden voyage around the British Isles on May 20.

Upon MSC Virtuosa’s restart, MSC Cruises will offer guests a choice of three and four night mini cruises starting from May 20, then from June 5, begin week long cruises. These seven night sailings include calls at the picturesque isle of Portland and the cultural city of Belfast in Northern Ireland, as well as offering multiple ports of embarkation including Liverpool and Greenock, close to Glasgow, Scotland, on top of Southampton.

MSC Virtuosa is one of MSC Cruises’ most innovative and environmentally advanced cruise ships. The 19-deck vessel will offer its British guests of all ages the very best of fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centers, an aquapark and clubs for toddlers to teenagers.

The cruise ship’s showstopping feature is its iconic 367 ft. promenade with a stunning LED sky dome, the social heart and hub of the ship.

The brand-new MSC Starship Club will launch on MSC Virtuosa, introducing the world’s first futuristic, immersive experience at sea, MSC Starship Club will feature humanoid robotic bartender, Rob, shaking up a galactic choice of cocktails for guests.

MSC Virtuosa’s homeport for the summer will be ABP Southampton, with whom MSC Cruises recently announced a long-term partnership. The ship will initially set sail from City Cruise Terminal, before moving to embark guests from the newly-named Horizon Cruise terminal once it has opened.

MSC Virtuosa will become the third MSC Cruises ship back at sea when she departs for her maiden voyage on May 20, joining two ships already operating in the Mediterranean: MSC Seaside welcomed guests back on board last week, and MSC Grandiosa has been sailing in the Mediterranean since August 2020.

All cruise ships operate under the same industry-leading health and safety protocol, including universal testing upon embarkation, which has been developed with a Blue Ribbon Panel of experts.