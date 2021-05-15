Carnival Cruise Ship Arrives in Alabama Port for the First Time

115 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Sensation arrived in Mobile, Alabama for the first time yesterday where the cruise ship will begin offering cruises later this year.



“I’m sure I speak for everyone on board when I say It was quite emotional seeing all the people who came out to welcome us today. Mobile certainly misses cruising – and we miss our guests, too!” said Carnival Sensation Captain Giuseppe Strano. “It’s great to see how excited our guests are for the return of cruising. We can’t wait to start sailing again.”

Fans had a chance to get a first-hand look at what promises to be an exciting new option from Mobile as Carnival Sensation offers a greater variety of balcony accommodations and onboard features like a Bonsai Sushi Express and Cherry on Top sweet shop.

After her arrival, the cruise ship’s crew members had the opportunity to get vaccinated in the cruise terminal by representatives of USA Health.

The crew also enjoyed a special treat – gumbo from Mobile’s legendary seafood restaurant, Wintzell’s Oyster House, delivered to the cruise ship.

Commented Carnival President Christine Duffy, “We appreciate the support of Mobile officials in our efforts to vaccinate Carnival Sensation crew members. We value the partnership of the port and city of Mobile and look forward to resuming sailing from the Alabama Cruise Terminal as soon as we can.”