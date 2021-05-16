Disney’s New Cruise Ship Will Have First Funnel Suite

Disney Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship debuting in 2022, Disney Wish, will have a first of its kind suite located in one of the ship’s funnels.

The Wish Tower Suite will be Disney Cruise Line’s most unique accommodation yet. With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, it will comfortably sleep up to eight guests with two main bedrooms, a children’s room, a library that converts to a bedroom and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The magnificent living room will be flanked by an open dining area, a large pantry and a bar, all offering extraordinary views across the upper decks to the horizon through an expansive two-story window wall.



Located on the upper-level loft, the main bedrooms will be lavish and serene with king beds, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over the living area below to the views beyond. The main bathrooms will each have double vanities, soaking tubs and rain showers.

The Wish Tower Suite is being designed with artwork, iconography and materials that evoke the Oceania-inspired world of “Moana.” A soothing palette of calm blues, soft whites and deep corals will lay the foundation for family rest and relaxation, while creative ornaments and custom artwork will convey sophisticated nods to the characters and locales of the film.

The piece de resistance will be a hand-crafted porcelain sculpture that comes alive in an only-Disney-can-do way. When guests arrive home to the Wish Tower Suite, they may discover the statue pulsing in myriad hues of green amid soft chimes that recall the film’s distinctive soundtrack, revealing itself as the heart of Te Fiti. The special lighting and audio effects will eventually fill the room to provide a truly magical, one-of-a-kind greeting.

Other film-inspired decorations include a custom canvas piece depicting Moana sailing on the sea; dimensional props that celebrate the treasures of the ocean and the local crafts of Moana’s village; and a glittering sculpture composed of shiny objects – a playful interpretation of Tamatoa’s dazzling collection. The children’s room, which will feature uniquely designed built-in bunkbeds, will enchant kids of all ages with a sparkling constellation pattern that lights up the ceiling to reveal imagery from the movie composed entirely of stars: Moana’s oar, Gramma Tala, Maui’s hook and the heart of Te Fiti.

Guests can expect the royal treatment while staying in the Wish Tower Suite, marked by the expert service of a personal concierge team, an elegant array of curated experiences, a delightful selection of daily treats and a private elevator.

The Wish Tower Suite will feature plush Frette duvets, bed linens, bath towels and robes; motorized sheer and block-out curtains; a wet bar stocked with water and sodas; complimentary internet access; and a deluxe menu of hypo-allergenic, feather and therapeutic memory foam pillows. Guests will also enjoy VIP access to the concierge lounge and sun deck with two whirlpools, a wading pool, a bar, lush lounge furniture and the superlative service of a pool deck host.

Disney Wish will debut in June 2022 and sail three and four night cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral. Bookings on the new ship open up next week on May 27.