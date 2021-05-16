One of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Adds More Cruises Due to Demand

One of Carnival’s cruise lines, AIDA Cruises, has added more summer sailings due to high demand.



To meet pent-up demand, AIDA Cruises announced the launch of additional new cruises, which will be bookable from May 26, 2021. Details about the voyages and pricing will be announced shortly.

In addition to the already existing attractive cruise options with AIDAperla sailing around the Canary Islands from/to Gran Canaria and with AIDAblu sailing in Greece from/to Corfu, AIDA Cruises will expand its vacation offers from Kiel and Rostock-Warnemünde/Germany.

The three and four day Ahoy tours with AIDAsol from/to Kiel will be extended until June 26, 2021. After a five day trans-voyage, AIDAsol will then depart from Rostock-Warnemünde through July 18, 2021, also on short cruises.

AIDA Cruises also announced that another cruise ship, AIDAprima, will resume cruise sailings on July 3, 2021, offering seven day Ahoy tours from Kiel through October 23, 2021.

All Ahoy tours will initially take place without calling at a port. As soon as the first destinations in the North Sea and Baltic Sea are again available for cruise tourism, these cruises will also be offered with port calls.

All ADIA cruises are carried out in compliance with cruise line’s enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations for infection protection.

Due to the new travel offers and the still existing travel restrictions in some destinations, the originally planned itineraries for AIDAsol between June 12 and July 18, 2021, and AIDAprima between June 6 and October 23, 2021, will be altered. All guests affected by a change in their booking will be informed personally and offered attractive rebooking options.

With the “AIDA Promise,” AIDA Cruises offers more flexibility and security when planning vacations. Generous booking options are part of the offer, from low deposits to free rebooking.

The “AIDA Promise” is already included in the travel price for new bookings up to June 30, 2021, and is valid for departures up to March 31, 2022.