Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Record Breaking Sales for Norwegian's New Cruise Ship, Norwegian Prima

Record Breaking Sales for Norwegian’s New Cruise Ship, Norwegian Prima

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line
99 Shares
Share99
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line saw record breaking sales when their new cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, opened for bookings last week.

Cruises on Norwegian Prima will begin in August 2022. The first of six cruise ships within NCL’s all new Prima Class, the vessel will offer guests exciting itineraries, the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, and Brand-first experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach and Oceanwalk.

View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Prima

“Every aspect of Norwegian Prima, from bow-to-stern, was conceptualized with the guest in mind,” said Norwegian Cruise Line’s President and CEO Harry Sommer. “With this world-class ship, we are providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of experiences that go beyond expectation. Our record-breaking sales are a clear indicator of our guests’ excitement to return to the ocean and of the significant demand for a premium vacation experience.”

Sponsored Links

Norwegian Prima will not only offer the largest variety of suite categories available at sea but will also boast a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL’s ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept.

The Haven will feature an expansive sundeck, a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake and an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

“Norwegian Prima is already proving to be a gamechanger for NCL,” added Sommer. “Norwegian Bliss, which debuted in 2018 and boasted our biggest booking day ever during her unveiling, has been outpaced by Norwegian Prima, which has doubled the prior record. In addition, nearly 20 percent of bookings are for our Haven suites, indicating the desire for top-of-the-line experiences.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Record Breaking Sales for Norwegian's New Cruise Ship, Norwegian Prima
Previous articleOne of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Adds More Cruises Due to Demand
Next articleCruise Line Resumes Cruises on Second Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

First Look at Norwegian Prima, NCL’s Newest Ship Debuting in 2022

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line this morning unveiled their much anticipated new cruise ship that will enter service next year, Norwegian Prima. Norwegian Prima is the first...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Launching New Ship Next Year, Norwegian Prima

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is launching a new cruise ship that will begin sailing next summer and will be a first-in-class ship designed with you...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Giving 100 Teachers Free Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is giving cruises away to 100 teachers as the cruise line celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week. In addition to the 100 free cruises,...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,043FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

First Look at Norwegian Prima, NCL’s Newest Ship Debuting in 2022

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line this morning unveiled their much anticipated new cruise ship that will enter service next year, Norwegian Prima. Norwegian Prima is the first...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Launching New Ship Next Year, Norwegian Prima

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is launching a new cruise ship that will begin sailing next summer and will be a first-in-class ship designed with you...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Giving 100 Teachers Free Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is giving cruises away to 100 teachers as the cruise line celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week. In addition to the 100 free cruises,...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Announces More Cruises Outside the U.S., Still Waiting on CDC Approval

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced more cruises outside of the U.S. this summer on their three cruise lines as they await further discussions...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line in Talks With the CDC To Resume Cruises in July

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is in active discussions with the CDC to resume cruises in July. Carnival's President Christine Duffy said that the cruise line...

Cruise Line Resumes Cruises on Second Ship

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines, has resumed cruises on a second cruise ship. Costa Luminosa returned to service this weekend when...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
99 Shares
Share99
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share