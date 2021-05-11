Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's Update on Possible Restart This Summer

Carnival Cruise Line’s Update on Possible Restart This Summer

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line has given an update on summer cruises for 2021 and has canceled additional sailings as they work towards restarting sailings.

Carnival Cruise Line hopes to begin operating cruises on three cruise ships from Florida and Texas, including Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston, and Carnival Horizon from Miami.

Also, if the cruise line can find a solution to allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, Carnival Miracle will assume some of Carnival Freedom’s departures from Seattle.

Given that there is still some uncertainty in Carnival Cruise Line’s ability to operate these cruises, guests booked on those sailings who wish to make alternate summer vacation plans may cancel without penalty by May 31, 2021 and receive a full refund.

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling sailings on all other cruise ships through July 30, 2021. Guests whose cruises are cancelled are eligible for a future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC) or a full refund.

“We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered. We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners and will share additional information as quickly as we can.”

Separately, late last week Carnival Cruise Line notified its guests that Carnival Splendor’s pause out of Sydney was extended another month, as it cancelled sailings from August 19 to September 17, 2021.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Carnival Cruise Line's Update on Possible Restart This Summer
Previous articleNorwegian Cruise Line Launching New Ship Next Year, Norwegian Prima

Carnival Cruise Line’s Update on Possible Restart This Summer

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has given an update on summer cruises for 2021 and has canceled additional sailings as they work towards restarting sailings. Carnival Cruise...
Norwegian Cruise Line's Leonardo Class Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line Launching New Ship Next Year, Norwegian Prima

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is launching a new cruise ship that will begin sailing next summer and will be a first-in-class ship designed with you...
