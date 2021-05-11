Norwegian Cruise Line Launching New Ship Next Year, Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line is launching a new cruise ship that will begin sailing next summer and will be a first-in-class ship designed with you in mind.

Norwegian Cruise Line will make a formal announcement about Norwegian Prima on May 12, 2021 when they release details about the cruise ship.

Norwegian Prima will sail to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Europe in 2022 and is the first cruise ship in Project Leonardo from the cruise line.

Sponsored Links



Leonardo class ships are a new class of ship from Norwegian that are expected to be in the 140,000 gross ton range. NCL currently has six of the ships on order with one being delivered each year from 2022 to 2027.

Cruise Fever will have all details on this exciting new ship from Norwegian Cruise Line when they are announced tomorrow.