Norwegian Cruise Line Launching New Ship Next Year, Norwegian Prima

Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line is launching a new cruise ship that will begin sailing next summer and will be a first-in-class ship designed with you in mind.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Leonardo Class Cruise Ship
An artist rendering of Project Leonardo from Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line will make a formal announcement about Norwegian Prima on May 12, 2021 when they release details about the cruise ship.

Norwegian Prima will sail to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Europe in 2022 and is the first cruise ship in Project Leonardo from the cruise line.

Leonardo class ships are a new class of ship from Norwegian that are expected to be in the 140,000 gross ton range.  NCL currently has six of the ships on order with one being delivered each year from 2022 to 2027.

Cruise Fever will have all details on this exciting new ship from Norwegian Cruise Line when they are announced tomorrow.

Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
