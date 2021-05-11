Cruise News What One Cruise Line Is Doing to Keep Guests Safe on Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Azamara, a boutique cruise line with a focus on Destination Immersion experiences, has unveiled their plan on how they will keep guests safe when they resume cruises this summer.

The cruise line is implementing new health standards on their cruise ships by launching their “Explore Well at Sea” program. Azamara took guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel so they can offer a safe and healthy cruise experience.

Here are the highlights of Azamara’s “Explore Well at Sea” program. The cruise line will continue to evaluate these protocols and update them as public health standards and the global situation evolves. Booked guests and travel partners will be advised of the latest requirements prior to voyage departure.

Testing & Screening: All guests will be required to be fully vaccinated two weeks prior to sailing, as an added layer of protection to keep guests and crew safe, in addition to providing a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result. Once aboard, complimentary COVID-19 testing and medical evaluations will be available.

Air Filtration: With new HVAC filtration systems, the air indoors aboard each of Azamara’s cruise ships is comparable to the fresh sea air. This advanced filtration system takes in fresh sea air and moves it through a two-stage filter, plus copper coils, to eliminate 99.99% of germs, making the transmission of aerosol particles between spaces extremely low to virtually impossible.

Cleaning Protocols: Advanced cleaning protocols and guidelines approved by the CDC and recommended by the Healthy Sail Panel will be followed. Every nook of the ships, from bow to stern, will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. New standards include enhanced team member training, use of EPA-certified disinfectants, and techniques like electrostatic spraying.

Medical Capabilities: An enhanced medical facility will be found on board each Azamara vessel, with more equipment, a dedicated infectious control officer, and new isolation staterooms to provide comfortable and complimentary care. New agreements will be in place with local governments, hospitals and transportation partners to ensure guests a safe return home.

“Since we suspended our sailings over a year ago, we’ve had time to develop a strong restart plan and build on our existing health and safety protocols to ensure peace of mind for guests and crew, especially when it comes to traveling within our new world,” said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas.

“Cruising is one of the safest places to travel, which is attributed to all the enhanced protocols set in place, and we are extremely fortunate to be guided by the Healthy Sail Panel for a healthy return to service in Greece beginning on August 28, with five back-to-back Country-Intensive Voyages and one classic Mediterranean sailing.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Carnival Cruise Line’s Update on Possible Restart This Summer

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has given an update on summer cruises for 2021 and has canceled additional sailings as they work towards restarting sailings. Carnival Cruise...
Norwegian Cruise Line's Leonardo Class Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line Launching New Ship Next Year, Norwegian Prima

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is launching a new cruise ship that will begin sailing next summer and will be a first-in-class ship designed with you...
