Norwegian (NCLH) Orders 8 New Cruise Ships, Some 200,000 Gross Tons

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings just announced the biggest order in its history. Eight new ships will be built for the three cruise lines operated by the company.

These eight new vessels will represent almost 25,000 berths in addition to a new class ship.

Norwegian Cruise Line expects to take delivery of four 200,000 gross ton ships with a capacity of 5,000 passengers each. These deliveries are scheduled to take place in 2030, 2032, 2034, and 2036.

Right now, Norwegian’s largest ship is Norwegian Encore at 169,000 gross tons.

The size of this order and the increase in vessel size represents a renewed excitement for the cruise industry going forward.

In today’s press release the company revealed plans to build on the four Prima-class ships expected for delivery starting next year and through 2028. Currently there are two Prima-class ships in service.

New Ships for Oceania and Regent

The new order will also include two new ships for another brand under NCLH, Oceania Cruises. Oceania is expected to take delivery of two 86,000 gross tons vessels in 2027 and 2029, with each ship having a passenger capacity of 1,450.

This delivery will come after the success of the current largest ships with Oceania Cruises: Allura-class ships Vista and Allura (coming in 2025). These ships measure 67,000 gross tons.

The ultra-luxury brand Regent Seven Seas Cruises will also be adding a couple ships to its fleet. Two 77,000 gross ton ships are expected to be delivered to the cruise line in 2026 and 2029, each with a capacity of 850 passengers.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, expressed the company’s confidence going forward, stating,

“This strategic new-ship order across all three of our award-winning brands provides for the steady introduction of cutting-edge vessels into our fleet and solidifies our long-term growth. It also allows us to significantly leverage our operating scale, strengthen our commitment to innovation and enhance our ability to offer our guests new products and experiences, all while providing opportunities to enhance the efficiency of our fleet.”

The partnership with the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will enable Norwegian to design and build these ships that will shape the next decade for the company.

Norwegian’s three cruise lines currently have 32 ships in their fleet. This new order will bring them to 40 ocean cruise ships, the third most from any cruise company in the world.

A Two-Berth Pier Coming to Great Stirrup Cay

In addition to the news about order of eight new ships, Norwegian also announced that a new pier at the company’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

The new pier will be able to accommodate two large cruise ships at once and will cost about $150 million to build. Construction is expected to begin this year on the year.

This is expected to greatly enhance the guest experience on the island as it will eliminate the need for tenders.