Norwegian Cruise Line Adding Their First Thai Restaurant on New Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced new culinary experiences that include their first Thai restaurant that will debut on their next new ship, Norwegian Aqua.

Norwegian Aqua is scheduled to debut in April 2025 and will have three brand new restaurants/bars for Norwegian.

The three new restaurants/bars for NCL are:

Sukhothai, NCL’s first Thai specialty restaurant

Planterie, the cruise line’s first eatery with a full plant based menu

Swirl Wine Bar, an upscale wine bar

Sukhothai will transport diners for a taste of Thailand. Dishes will include Thai Cashew Chicken, Salt and Pepper Prawns and Thai Grilled Steak Salad.

This upscale specialty restaurant will be located on deck 17 on the ship.

NCL is bringing back Indulge Food Hall and it will have a plant based eatery called Planterie. This will be one of 10 food stations in the food hall.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, said the following about the new dining options on Norwegian Aqua:

“Discovering new flavors and dining experiences is such a memorable part of any vacation, especially when you share it with those who matter most to you. Expanding on our award-winning food and beverage program, we’re looking forward to bringing new concepts to life aboard Norwegian Aqua, while continuing to deliver on the variety of available offerings and value that NCL delivers.”

Norwegian Aqua will have many redesigned venues that include the Commodore Room, Metropolitan, Nama Sushi and Sashimi, Surfside Cafe, The Local Bar & Grill, Cagney’s and more.

Norwegian Aqua will be the 20th ship in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet and the first Prima Plus class ship.

The ship is scheduled to debut in April 2025 offering week long cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, the world’s busiest cruise port.

After an inaugural season in Florida, the ship will move to New York City for cruises to Bermuda through the fall.

In October 2025, Norwegian Aqua will homeport in Miami sailing seven night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean through the spring of 2026.