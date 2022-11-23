Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line's Brand New Ship Visits the Caribbean for the First...

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand New Ship Visits the Caribbean for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line’s brand new cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, visited the Caribbean for the first time when the vessel docked in Grand Turk.

Carnival Celebration was christened in Miami on Sunday and set sail her inaugural Caribbean cruise on Monday. The stop in Grand Turk is the first port stop during the ship’s six day cruise.

“It is an honor to bring our new flagship to Grand Turk as its first Caribbean port of call and welcome our guests to experience the beauty of the island,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Grand Turk is a popular destination with our guests and I’m looking forward to Carnival Celebration making many memorable visits going forward.”

After the visit to Grand Turk, the cruise ship will continue its journey with a visit to Amber Cove on Thanksgiving Day and then stop in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday before spending Saturday at sea and returning to PortMiami on Sunday.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Celebration accommodates more than 6,000 guests and features more than 20 dining venues, and a dozen bars and lounges across six unique zones and more than 2,600 staterooms. The cruise ship’s top deck features the award-winning all-electric roller coaster BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster.

On Sunday, the cruise ship’s second cruise from Miami kicks off alternating week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings.

Eastern Caribbean itineraries include stops in various destinations, including Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Amber Cove and Nassau. Western Caribbean cruises visit Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line's Brand New Ship Visits the Caribbean for the First...
Previous article
Icon of the Seas Will Have the Largest Cruise Ship Pool at Sea
Next article
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Black Friday Deal Is Their Best Ever

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,017FollowersFollow
7,493FollowersFollow
59,400SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2022, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share