Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand New Ship Visits the Caribbean for the First Time

Carnival Cruise Line’s brand new cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, visited the Caribbean for the first time when the vessel docked in Grand Turk.



Carnival Celebration was christened in Miami on Sunday and set sail her inaugural Caribbean cruise on Monday. The stop in Grand Turk is the first port stop during the ship’s six day cruise.

“It is an honor to bring our new flagship to Grand Turk as its first Caribbean port of call and welcome our guests to experience the beauty of the island,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Grand Turk is a popular destination with our guests and I’m looking forward to Carnival Celebration making many memorable visits going forward.”

After the visit to Grand Turk, the cruise ship will continue its journey with a visit to Amber Cove on Thanksgiving Day and then stop in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday before spending Saturday at sea and returning to PortMiami on Sunday.

Carnival Celebration accommodates more than 6,000 guests and features more than 20 dining venues, and a dozen bars and lounges across six unique zones and more than 2,600 staterooms. The cruise ship’s top deck features the award-winning all-electric roller coaster BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster.

On Sunday, the cruise ship’s second cruise from Miami kicks off alternating week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings.

Eastern Caribbean itineraries include stops in various destinations, including Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Amber Cove and Nassau. Western Caribbean cruises visit Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay.