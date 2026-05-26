Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Adds Upgrades to Ship Sailing From Miami

Carnival Cruise Line Adds Upgrades to Ship Sailing From Miami

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Carnival Magic is returning to service today in Miami after receiving upgrades during a 35-day dry dock in The Bahamas.

Carnival Magic cruise ship

Carnival Magic is now the second Carnival ship in the fleet to have the new “From Sea to Shining Sea” bow crest that the cruise line is adding to all ships sailing from the U.S., with an exception for vessels sailing from Galveston, Texas.

carnival magic bow

During the month-long dry dock, the cruise ship received new upgrades and enhancements that passengers will begin to enjoy today.

carnival magic golf
The new mini golf course on Carnival Magic

Carnival Magic received the following upgrades and enhancements during the dry dock:

  • An updated casino and arcade offering more entertainment options
  • A redesigned Lido restaurant layout for better flow and an elevated dining experience
  • Revitalized WaterWorks aqua park and pool decks
  • A new mini golf course for more family fun
  • Renovated Cloud 9 Spa and fitness center with all new equipment
  • View Best Prices on Carnival Magic
magic casino
The updated casino on Carnival Magic

Carnival Magic homeports at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The ship offers four- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, including stops at the cruise line’s new port, Celebration Key.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Adds Upgrades to Ship Sailing From Miami
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