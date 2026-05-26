Carnival Cruise Line Adds Upgrades to Ship Sailing From Miami

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Carnival Magic is returning to service today in Miami after receiving upgrades during a 35-day dry dock in The Bahamas.

Carnival Magic is now the second Carnival ship in the fleet to have the new “From Sea to Shining Sea” bow crest that the cruise line is adding to all ships sailing from the U.S., with an exception for vessels sailing from Galveston, Texas.

During the month-long dry dock, the cruise ship received new upgrades and enhancements that passengers will begin to enjoy today.

Carnival Magic received the following upgrades and enhancements during the dry dock:

An updated casino and arcade offering more entertainment options

A redesigned Lido restaurant layout for better flow and an elevated dining experience

Revitalized WaterWorks aqua park and pool decks

A new mini golf course for more family fun

Renovated Cloud 9 Spa and fitness center with all new equipment

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Carnival Magic homeports at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The ship offers four- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, including stops at the cruise line’s new port, Celebration Key.