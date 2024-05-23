Carnival Cruise Line Partners With Bally’s for Free or Discounted Cruises

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Partners With Bally's for Free or Discounted Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has partnered with Bally’s, one of the world’s leading gaming and entertainment companies.  

This new partnership between the two companies will give special perks on all 27 of Carnival cruise ships to the following Bally’s tier guests:

  • Legend
  • SuperStar
  • Star

They will now be eligible for free or discounted Carnival cruises in addition to special events.

Bally’s currently has 15 properties around the country and Carnival Cruise Line sails from 14 different U.S. homeports.

Marty Goldman, Carnival Corporation’s senior vice president of global casino operations, gave the following statement about this new partnership:

“We’re committed to our Carnival Players Club guests and in Bally’s, we have a partner that values its own loyal guests with the same fervor. We have plenty of fun to go around across our fleet, so we’re excited to bring Bally’s on board with us and look forward to growing this unique partnership.”

Mike Donovan, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of gaming for Bally’s Corporation, added:

“This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, combining the excitement of Bally’s gaming experience with the unparalleled entertainment and hospitality of Carnival Cruise Line.”

“Together, we will create unforgettable experiences for our guests, both on land and at sea. his partnership represents a new chapter in our commitment to providing exceptional entertainment and gaming options to our valued patrons.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
