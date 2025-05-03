8 Cruise Line Loyalty Programs Compared: Perks & Requirements

Which cruise lines offer the best loyalty programs? Are they worth it? Should I only cruise with one cruise line or try all of them?

These are common questions people have when looking at cruise line loyalty programs.

We have listed the benefits for 8 different cruise line loyalty programs and what it takes to reach each level. See which perks interest you the most and how realistic it is to reach the status required to enjoy them.

Cruise lines want you to keep sailing with them. They offer rewards and incentives for staying loyal to their brand of ships. And the more you cruise on one line the better the benefits get down the line.

Each cruise line has its own name for their loyalty program, and in this article we are going to compare and contrast these status tiers and what it takes to reach them.

Note: Always go directly to the cruise line’s website to get more specific and up-to-date information on a rewards program.

What kind of perks can you get with cruise line loyalty programs?



Just for signing up, many cruise lines will provide you with exclusive deals and discounts. And as you progress you can find benefits as cabin upgrades, free specialty dining, gifts, and access to exclusive lounges and events onboard.

Holland America provides free cruise fares for the 3rd and 4th cruise passenger after earning 200 cruise credits.

At Platinum level, Norwegian Cruise Line rewards cruisers with complimentary specialty dining offerings at Cagney’s Steakhouse and La Cucina.

Some of the biggest sought-after perks are priority boarding, tendering, and disembarkation. Cutting down on lines and wait times can be a nice privilege. MSC even has a late check-out for disembarkation so you can enjoy the ship longer.

Carnival does have the FTTF (Faster To The Fun) program for expedited boarding and Royal Caribbean now offers priority boarding and disembarkation with a program called The Key. These services cost extra but it’s a way of getting some of the rewards of a loyalty program without earning status.

The free services and amenities of a cruise line rewards program can be a nice touch as well. Free laundry service, shoe-polishing (Princess), photos, and internet access are some of the special rewards you can earn by staying loyal to some cruise lines.

RELATED: 7 Ways to Bypass Lines on a Cruise

Cruising solo? Some cruise lines (e.g. Royal Caribbean and Celebrity) will give you double points for staying in a double-occupancy cabin if you travel by yourself.

Below we will list 8 cruise lines and what perks are offered for each tier of their loyalty programs.

Carnival Cruise Line – VIFP Program

Eight cruise lines fall under the umbrella of Carnival Corporation, and the parent company operates nearly 100 cruise ships around the world. Carnival Cruise Line is one of the most recognized lines in the world. Its loyalty program is called VIFP Club, since the line sees every cruiser as a Very Important Fun Person, especially if they keep coming back for more cruises.

You can sign up for the VIFP Club before your cruise even begins and start enjoying member-only fares and specials.

Carnival has a 5-tier loyalty program. The points for each status are based on the number of days sailed and not on how many cruises have been taken.

Every first-time cruiser with Carnival has Blue status and becomes Red after the 2nd sailing. Red will include a free bottle of water in your stateroom. Gold status is reached after 25 days at sea with Carnival and will include a free appreciation drink on a 5-night sailing or longer.

But it’s not until you’ve sailed with Carnival for at least 75 days that the real perks start making a difference. This is where Platinum status is reached, and these perks are included:

Priority check-in and boarding

Exclusive VIFP party with free drinks and appetizers

“Chocolate Delight” plate delivered to stateroom (on 5+ night sailings)

Collectible pin with specific ship and sailing year

Priority spa reservations

Priority tender boarding (ship to shore only)

Complimentary arcade credits (a $5 value; for passengers 18 and under)

Carnival logo gift on every sailing

Dedicated onboard Guest Services phone number

Priority line at the Guest Services desk

Priority debarkation

Priority selection of main dining room seating (early, late or YourTime flexible dining) and priority specialty restaurant reservations

Complimentary wash-and-fold laundry services (two bags on three- to six-night cruises; three bags on seven- to 12-night cruises; five bags on 12-night cruises or longer)

After you’ve sailed on a Carnival cruise ship for more than 200 nights you will have reached the top tier of Diamond. The perks will include everything you received with Platinum with the additional perks listed below:

Guaranteed main dining room reservations, in lieu of Platinum’s priority reservations

Priority reservations at specialty dining restaurants

Unlimited complimentary wash-and-fold laundry services

Invitation from the Captain to a special event (such as dinner, a bridge tour or a cocktail party) on each sailing

One-time free cabin upgrade, or free third-, fourth- or fifth-passenger fares

One-time complimentary meal for two at a specialty restaurant of choice

Complimentary VIFP Club luggage tag set

Dedicated toll-free number for sales and services

Carnival also has milestone rewards given to regular cruisers. Members who sail on their 25th, 50th, and 75th cruise get 25%, 50%, and 75% off respectively. VIFP members who have sailed on 100 cruises get a free 8 day cruise to the Caribbean, Mexican Riviera or Alaska.

Royal Caribbean Cruises – Crown & Anchor Society

As a member of the Crown & Anchor Society with Royal Caribbean you will earn 1 point for every night sailed on a Royal Caribbean ship. These points are doubled when a suite is booked, so getting a suite on your cruises is one way to rank up faster. Solo cruisers who pay double occupancy are also awarded double points.

Royal Caribbean Group is the parent company of Celebrity Cruises and Silversea. As such Royal Caribbean will match the member benefits of these other loyalty programs. Certain restrictions do apply, but it’s nice being able to use your loyalty rewards on other related lines.

There are 6 levels in the Royal Caribbean Crown & Anchor Society: Gold, Platinum, Emerald, Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle Club.

Perks include discounted and reduced rates, priority check-in, exclusive events, and even exclusive perks with MGM Resorts International.

Here are some of the onboard benefits for each level of loyalty within Crown & Anchor Society:

Gold level is reached with at least 3 nights sailed. Perks include some onboard offers, priority check-in if there is availability, WiFi discounts, drink discounts, casino free play, a private departure lounge with continental breakfast, and exclusive trivia.

Platinum level is reached once you have at least 30 points. Perks include everything from Gold level. Additional rewards are an exclusive top tier event, robes for onboard use delivered at request, and a signature lapel pin.

Emerald is reached with at least 55 points earned. Perks include everything from the above levels in addition to complimentary welcome waters,

Diamond is reached with at least 80 points earned. This is where some of the more coveted perks start kicking in.

Perks include all of the above status benefits and the following:

Four complimentary daily drinks

Priority waitlist for seating in the Main Dining Room

Priority wait list for shore excursions and spa services

Exclusive backstage tour on cruises five nights and longer

Diamond Club access (on select ships)

Priority Departure

Label pin

Diamond Plus is reached with at least 175 points earned. Perks include everything listed above in addition to the following rewards:

Five complimentary daily drinks

30% drink package discounts

Single supplement reduced fares

Personalized gift/amenity

Priority seating at theater, ice shows, and Aquatheater

Meal with an officer (if over 340 points)

Upgraded bathroom amenities (if over 340 points)

Bonus gift (if over 340 points)

Priority access to seating at shows

Pinnacle Club is reached with at least 700 points earned. This is the top tier. Onboard perks include all of the above in addition to a personalized lapel pin for Pinnacle Club and exclusive privileges like access to the Suite/Concierge Lounge.

Other discounts, cruise certificates for reduced rates, and priority noticed are available at different tiers. You can check out this PDF from Royal Caribbean to see a breakdown of all the benefits offered.

Norwegian Cruise Line – Latitudes Rewards

As with Carnival and Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line gives you a reward point for each night booked on a Norwegian cruise ship.

An extra point is earned per night when booking a suite, and you can get an extra point per night on top of that by booking one of their Latitudes Rewards inside offers. These special offers are sent out monthly and usually provide other perks like $100 onboard credit.

There are seven tiers of status in Latitudes Rewards which are Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Sapphire, Diamond and Ambassador.

Rewards points are applied to your account after you return from your cruise. Points will be applied within 48 hours after you have completed a sailing.

Bronze status is obtained after sailing at least one night on Norwegian. Perks include:

10% discount in duty-free shops

Signature tier pins

Free artwork for attending art auction

Insider offers on select sailings

Latitudes rewards magazine

Silver is reached from 20-44 points earned on Norwegian. Perks include everything from Bronze in addition to:

15% discount in duty-free shops

Exclusive cocktail party

10% discount on shore excursions

20% discount on photos

15% discount on spa treatments (while the ship is in port)

Gold level is reached from 45-74 points earned on a Norwegian ship. Perks include everything from Silver in addition to:

20% discount on spa treatments (while ship is in port)

1 bottle of water

50% off 1 bag of laundry service

25% discount on photos

Priority tender tickets

Priority disembarkation

Platinum level is reached from 75-149 points earned on a Norwegian ship. Perks include everything from Gold level in addition to:

30% discount on photos

25% discount on spa treatments (while ship is in port)

15% WiFi discount

1 free bag of laundry service

Priority Embarkation

Dinner For Two At Cagney’s Or Le Bistro With A Bottle Of Wine

Dinner For Two At Moderno Or La Cucina

30 minutes of free internet

Chocolate-covered strawberries

Behind the scenes ship tour

Concierge service

Sapphire level is reached from 150-349 points earned on a Norwegian cruise ship. Perks include everything from Platinum level in addition to the following:

2 bottles of water

20% discount on WiFi

Dinner with officers

Priority restaurant and entertainment seating

Diamond level is reached from 350-699 points earned on a Norwegian cruise ship. Perks include everything from Sapphire level in addition to the following:

Free bag of laundry

25% discount on WiFi

One free cabin upgrade

Ambassador level is the top tier. It is reached after obtaining at least 700 points on Norwegian Cruise Line. Perks include everything from Platinum Plus in addition to 25% off WiFi and a very big bonus. A free 7-day cruise is awarded to the Latitudes Rewards member who has reached Ambassador status.

See the full list of rewards and perks with Norwegian Cruise Line’s Latitudes Rewards here.

MSC Cruises – MSC Voyagers Club

Anyone who has sailed with MSC since 2006 or has a current confirmed booking can join MSC Voyagers Club.

MSC has also done something different in matching loyalty reward levels from other cruise lines and hotels. So, if you already have reached status with Royal Caribbean or Carnival you can reap some of those rewards with MSC if you quality. By applying for the Status Match program with MSC Cruises you will be assigned a membership level from Classic to Black.

Read more on the MSC Cruises Status Match program here.

Keep in mind that if you are applying for the Status Match program you should not register for MSC Voyagers Club.

Here are some of the perks you may receive if you do quality for the Status Match program.

If you belong to a loyalty program with a hotel, cruise line or tour operator, you may qualify

You will be assigned an MSC Voyagers Club membership, from Classic to Black

A guaranteed 5% discount on any cruise

Get similar or higher privilege status than your current loyalty program

Other perks include: priority boarding, bottle of spumante, courtesty towel bathrobe, access to the thermal area in the MSC Aurea Spa, complimentary dinner in a specialty restaurant* (these perks vary by membership level)

MSC has six tiers in Voyagers Club: Welcome, Classic, Silver, Gold, Diamond and Blue Diamond. Here is the breakdown of the point values needed for each tier:

Welcome Membership – 0 points

Classic Membership – From 1 to 2,199 points

Silver Membership – From 2,200 to 4,299 points

Gold Membership – From 4,300 to 9,999 points

Diamond Membership – From 10,000 to 24,999 points

Blue Diamond Membership – Over 25,000 points

How to earn points with MSC Voyagers Club

The points system is a little more complicated with MSC Cruises. The amount of points you earn with each cruise depends on the experience purchased and the length of the cruise

Points are earned based on the type of experience booked (Bella, Fantastica, Aurea, MSC Yacht Club), the length of your cruise, and any prepaid onboard services.

Let’s look at what you actually get for reaching these different membership levels with MSC Voyager Club.

Welcome Membership allows you access to an online private area, and you will receive a newsletter. You will also receive 10% discounts on spa and salon services.

Classic Membership provides you with a 5% discount on your MSC cruise which can typically be combined with other promotions unless otherwise stated. Here are some of the additional perks:

Personalized luggage tags for embarkation in your e-ticket

On board discounts that range from 10-50%

Invitation to special members-only event

Silver Membership offers all of the same perks listed above in addition to the following:

$50 onboard credit

Bigger discounts on board

Complimentary fresh fruit basket

Milestone reward

Complimentary birthday cake

Gold Membership offers all of the perks listed above in addition to the following:

Complimentary one-hour thermal area session (once per cruise)

Complimentary gift

Priority dining times

One free F1 simulator credit

Early access to theater shows

Bathrobe and slippers

Diamond Membership offers all of the perks listed above in addition to the following:

Bigger discounts on board

Free stateroom upgrade

Priority check-in

Complimentary specialty restaurant “Tasting Menu” dinner for two (no beverages, one dinner per stateroom)

Late stateroom check-out at disembarkation

Priority disembarkation

Blue Diamond Membership offers all of the perks listed above in addition to the following:

Flexible arrival in port

Access to Yacht Club Lounge for check-in

Behind the scenes tour

Priority access to tender boats

Visit MSC’s rewards page for more details.

Disney Cruise Line – Castaway Club

Becoming a member of Disney Cruise Line’s rewards program takes no more effort than booking a cruise. You are automatically enrolled after your first cruise with Disney, and after your first sailing you will be a Silver member.

Unlike some other reward programs that are based on the number of nights you’ve sailed with them, Disney counts the number of cruises. After 5 cruises you will be a Gold member, after 10 you will be at Platinum level, and after 25 cruises will be Pearl, the top status.

Here are the perks provided for each tier:

Silver Castaway begins after the first cruise is completed.

Early booking for new itineraries (1 day before public)

Early access to activity planning online

Communications just for Castaway Club members

Dedicated Castaway Club phone number

Exclusive terminal check-in

Welcome back aboard gift

Gold Castaway is achieved after 5 completed cruises. It includes the above perks in addition to the following:

Early booking for new itineraries (2 days before public)

Early access to cruise activities

Early access to select port arrival times

Exclusive member discounts

Private onboard reception

Platinum member is achieved after 10 completed cruises. It includes the above perks in addition to the following:

Early booking for new itineraries (3 days before public)

Early access to cruise activities and port arrival times

Complimentary dinner at Palo or Palo Steakhouse

Pearl member is achieved after 25 completed cruises. It includes the above perks in addition to the following:

Early booking for new itineraries (5 days before public)

Early access to cruise activities and port arrival times

Complimentary unlimited digital photo package

See Disney’s PDF of rewards listed here.

Celebrity Cruises – Captain’s Club

Celebrity’s Captain’s Club loyalty program breaks down into six different tiers: Preview Level (prior to sailing), Classic Level, Select Level, Elite Level, Elite Plus Level, and Zenith Level.

Points for these loyalty levels are earned based on two things: the stateroom category and the length of the sailing.

Inside and oceanview sailings earn 2 points per night. Veranda staterooms earn 3 points per night. Concierge and Aquaclass sailings earn 5 points per night. Suites can earn anywhere from 8 to 18 points per night depending on the category.

Let’s take a look at what perks are awarded for each level in Captain’s Club.

Preview Level is earned for anyone who has booked a cruise with Celebrity and provides complimentary access to Captain’s Club Loyalty Desk and the program’s newsletter.

Classic Level is earned after just one cruise with Celebrity. This level is for any cruiser with 2-149 points. Perks include the following:

Exclusive Captain’s Club Celebration

One complimentary scoop of gelato

One category upgrade applicable through Aqua Class (based on availability at time of booking)

10% discount on drink packages

10% discount on internet

Select Level is earned for having 150-299 points. Perks include the above in addition to the following:

One standard bag of laundry

25% off internet

10% discount at the spa

Elite Level is earned for having 300-749 points. Perks include the above in addition to the following:

Exclusive daily continental breakfast

Evening cocktail hour

30% off WiFi

Complimentary access to Persian Garden (port day)

One complimentary bag of laundry (wash, dry, fold)

15% drink package discount

Captain’s Club Coffee House and Captain’s Club Cocktail Lounge

Elite Plus Level is earned for having 850-2,999 points. Perks include the above in addition to the following:

35% off WiFi

2 complimentary bags of laundry (wash, dry, fold)

20% discount on any Drinks Package

15% discount on Specialty Dining cover charge

Zenith Level is earned for having 3,000 points and more. Perks include the above in addition to the following:

Complimentary seven-night cruise

Access to the Retreat Lounge/Michael’s Club

Unlimited internet for free

Complimentary laundry

25% discount on Specialty Dining cover charge (member only)

Complimentary Drinks Package

Access to Michaels Club Concierge Lounge

Princess Cruises – Captain’s Circle

Princess offers 4 different levels in their loyalty program: Gold, Ruby, Platinum, and Elite. Reaching each tier is based both on the number and length of the cruises.

After your first completed cruise with Princess Cruises you will be Gold status. Here are some perks you will receive as a Gold member:

Preferential pricing offers

Access to new itineraries

Exclusive events onboard

Gold member recognition pin

You will reach Ruby status once you have been credited with your 4th to 5th cruise or have sailed 31-50 days with Princess. You will receive all of the perks from Gold in addition the following perks:

Princess Platinum vacation protection upgrade

Exclusive shoreside access to Captain’s Circle help desk phone line

Ruby member recognition pin

You will reach Platinum status from your 6th-15th cruise credit, or 51-150 cruise days. You will receive all of the perks from Ruby in addition the following benefits:

Early access to dining reservations

10% off spa treatments

Platinum and Elite Lounge

50% off WiFi

Platinum member recognition pin

You will reach Elite status from your 16th cruise and on or after sailing on Princess for 151 plus cruise days. You will receive all of the benefits from Platinum plus the following perks:

Priority ship to shore tender embarkation

Priority disembarkation

Complimentary laundry and cleaning services

Complimentary mini bar set up

Deluxe canapes selection

Afternoon tea

10% discount in the shops of Princess

Complimentary wine tasting

Elite member recognition pin

Read more information about Princess Cruises’ loyalty program here.

Holland America Line – Mariner Society

Once you have taken your first cruise with Holland America you are automatically enrolled in the Mariner Society program.

One cruise credit is earned for every full day sailed with the cruise line. These credits are doubled if a suite is booked. So, a 7 day cruise in a suite on a Holland America ship will earn you 14 cruise credits.

Cruise credits can also be earned through onboard purchases. For every $300 spent on eligible purchases you can earn 1 cruise credit.

Holland America has 5 tiers of status in Mariner Society. Let’s take a look at the benefits of each of these tiers below:

1-Star Mariner status can be attained simply by returning to Holland America on a 2nd cruise. As a Star Mariner you will receive:

Up to $400 in credit for cruises booked within 90 days of a new season launch

A special collectible gift presented to you on board

Mariner Cocktail voucher

A 50% cruise fare discount on the 3rd/4th guest staying in your stateroom on select sailings

2-Star Mariner status is attained once you are able to earn 30 cruise credits. You will then get the following benefits in addition to the above perks:

A complimentary photo of the ship

A 10% discount on select Holland America Line logo clothing sold onboard signature shops (may exclude already discounted merchandise)

3-Star Mariner status is achieved once you have earned 75 cruise credits. At this 3rd tier you will enjoy these perks in addition to the above perks:

Discount on select spa treatments

A 25% discount on specialty restaurant surcharges

Mariner Welcome Onboard Reception

25% discount on Sommelier Suite packages

25% discount on mini-bar purchases

4-Star Mariner status is yours once you have sailed with Holland America enough to earn 200 credits. You will receive the above perks in addition to the following:

Free cruise fares for 3rd and 4th guests

50% discount on Sommelier Suite Packages

An increase of a 50% discount on specialty restaurant surcharges and specialty coffees in all dining venues

50% discount on mini-bar purchases

Complimentary laundry and pressing services

Priority tender and check-in

Priority Disembarkation

An increase of A 15% discount on select Holland America Line logo clothing sold onboard shops (may exclude already discounted merchandise)

Discounts on select spa treatments from the Greenhouse Spa & Salon

5-Star Mariner status is the top tier you can reach with Holland America. It requires 500 cruise credits and includes the above tier benefits in addition to the following:

$30 credit toward WiFi

Two complimentary dinners at Pinnacle Grill, Tamarind or Canaletto

Complimentary day pass to the Greenhouse Spa & Salon Thermal Suite (1 per cruise)

Please refer to the Holland America Line page on Mariner Society for more terms and conditions on member benefits.

Which program looks best to you?

Are you a member of a loyalty program with a cruise line? Which program do you think offers the best perks for the least amount or cruises?

Signing up for a loyalty program is a no-brainer. It’s free, easy, and in most cases automatic. But does this mean you should only sail with that one cruise line?

With more new ships coming out all the time and great deals being offered all across the board, it makes sense to try out different lines before you commit to one if you really are set on utilizing a company’s loyalty program as much as possible.

While the perks can be nice features to your cruise, many of them require a vast number of cruises before they really make a difference. And with some cruise lines like Carnival and Royal Caribbean allowing you to pay extra to receive some perks like priority boarding and embarkation, you can benefit from VIP status a lot earlier.

Note: This article was updated on May 3, 2025.