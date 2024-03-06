Royal Caribbean Will Require App Check-In At One Homeport in 2024

Royal Caribbean has announced a change that applies to checking-in for cruises when sailing from one homeport in 2024. This change will affect select sailings on four cruise ships.

Effective immediately, select Royal Caribbean cruises that depart from Vancouver this year will require that guests check-in through the cruise line’s mobile app. Checking-in through RoyalCaribbean.com for these cruises will no longer be allowed.

If a guest is unable to check-in through the app, they will have the option to check-in once they arrive at the cruise terminal on the day of embarkation.

Guests can check-in for their cruise starting 45 days before sailing up until 9 a.m. local time the day of the cruise.

Royal Caribbean added app check-in a few years ago to speed up the embarkation process and to make it easier at the cruise terminal.

When checking-in on the mobile app, guests enter their passport information, upload a security photo, and add a credit card for their onboard account. Once they have completed check-in, their SetSail Pass will appear that helps eliminate the need to print out boarding passes.

The app is also used on board to book shore excursions, dining reservations, shows, and more.

Royal Caribbean currently has four cruise ships scheduled to offer cruises from Vancouver in 2024. They are Brilliance of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas.

The Royal Caribbean app is available as a free download in the Google Play and App Store.