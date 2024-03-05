Company Looking for Someone to Test a New Cruise Ship Casino

A company is looking for someone to take an all expenses paid cruise to test out the casino on the world’s newest cruise ship, Sun Princess.



Casino.org has a job opening for someone to test out Princess Cruises’ largest casino on either a cruise to the Caribbean or the Mediterranean. The casino has 227 slot machines and 13 live table games.

The lucky winner will receive an all expenses paid trip on Sun Princess worth $8,000. It includes a $500 allowance to spend on the cruise and $500 to spend in the casino testing it out. The winner will rate the cruise ship’s casino on a scale from 0-10 in different areas.

They will rate the casino’s atmosphere, food and beverages, game variety, staff support, and more.

Participants must be 21 years or older and have a valid passport. It is open to residents of the USA, UK, and Canada. UK applicants will need to sail between June and September and USA/Canada applicants will need to sail in October or November.

Job applications will remain open through April 30, 2024.

You can see complete details and terms and conditions of this job to rate the casino on Sun Princess here.

Sun Princess is the newest and largest cruise ship in Princess’ fleet. It is currently sailing its maiden season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to Florida in the fall for cruises to the Caribbean.