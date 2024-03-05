Cruise Ship Will Sail Around the World in 180 Days in 2026

Oceana Cruises has announced an epic cruise from Miami on their newest ship that will sail around the world in 180 days in 2026. The cruise will visit over 100 ports and at 11 of the them, guests will enjoy an overnight stay.

Oceania Vista, a 1,200 passenger luxury cruise ship, will depart from Miami on January 6, 2026 and spend six months sailing around the world. During the cruise, the ship will visit 43 countries, 101 ports, and 81 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It will cross three oceans and 18 seas.

This cruise starts at $59,699 per person for a French Veranda Stateroom. The following is included in cruise fares:

Free laundry services

Free visa package

Free WiFi

Free pre-paid gratuities

Free luggage delivery

Also included in fares is the cruise line’s simply MORE amenities that include a shore excursion credit of $8,800 and a beverage package that is available during lunch and dinner.

The cruise will visit Asia, Australia, the South Pacific, Europe, and South America.

It will have curated complimentary onshore events as the ship circumnavigates the globe.

If 180 days is too long, Oceania Cruises is also offering a shorter 120 day segment from San Diego to Miami.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement about this new cruise:

“After the remarkable success of our most recent world cruises, we have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present travelers with an even more extraordinary experience for our 2026 voyage.

With that, we are excited to announce that Vista, Oceania Cruises’ pinnacle of luxury and newest ship, will circumnavigate the globe artfully intertwining diverse continents, enriching cultures, and mouthwatering cuisines, creating an unforgettable tapestry of exploration for our guests.

With this new voyage, we are excited to offer a rare chance to experience the world from an entirely new perspective – and further forward the future of global cruising.”

This cruise will officially open for bookings on March 13, 2024. You can view the cruise line’s brochure for this amazing cruise here.