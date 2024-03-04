Sponsored Links
Norwegian Cruise Ship Emerges From Dry Dock with New Cabins, Thermal Suite, and More

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that Norwegian Joy has emerged from a three week dry dock where the ship received a thermal suite, new balcony cabins, and an expanded Vibe Beach Club.

Norwegian Joy is back in service after receiving a multi-million dollar renovation. During the dry dock  26 new balcony cabins were added, the Vibe Beach Club was expanded, and the ship received a new Thermal Suite.

The Thermal Suite is the largest in the cruise line’s Breakaway-Plus class ships. It includes a sauna, ice room, steam room, and new four sense loungers.

NCL also expanded the Premier Owner’s Suites with a large balcony to three bedrooms. They also include 3.5 bathrooms, a renovated living room, master bedroom, and outdoor balcony furniture.

The adults-only Vibe Beach Club also underwent an expansion and now boasts a similar layout to the Vibe Beach Club available on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Bliss, with new private luxe cabanas.

David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about Norwegian Joy’s recent remodel: “Our guests have asked for these enhancements to Norwegian Joy, and we delivered. We strive to evolve the onboard experience based on our guests’ wants and needs, and this is another example of how we put them first in our decision-making. From an expanded spa to additional spacious accommodations, with these new updates, we have given our guests more space to relax, unplug and enjoy their time on board with their loved ones.”

Norwegian Joy has 21 bars and lounges to go along with 16 restaurants to dine from.

Activities on the ship range from a go-kart track, to mini golf course, to a water park, and entertainment that includes Deal or No Deal.

Norwegian Joy is currently sailing week long cruises to the Caribbean from Miami. The ship will reposition to New York for the summer before heading back to South Florida in the fall.

