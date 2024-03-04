Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsNew Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Ship Ahead of 1,301 Day Cruise

New Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Ship Ahead of 1,301 Day Cruise

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

A new cruise line has taken delivery of their first ship ahead of a three and a half year cruise that will depart on May 15, 2024. The all-inclusive cruise will visit over 100 tropical islands.

Villa Vie Residences, a new cruise line that you buy a cabin to live on, has taken delivery of Villa Vie Odyssey. The 480 cabin cruise ship will undergo a radical transformation that will usher in a new era of world cruising.

Odyssey will set sail on a three and a half year world cruise on May 15, 2024 from Southampton, England.  The cruise will visit 425 ports in 147 countries. It will visit everywhere from 13 of the 14 Wonders of the World to remote beaches on over 100 islands.

Sponsored Links

Pricing to buy a cabin on this continual world cruise is as follows:

  • Inside cabin: $99,999
  • Ocean view cabin: $149,999
  • Balcony cabin: $299,999

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Monthly fees range from $1,750 to $3,999 per person, based on double occupancy.

Flexible payment options are available that start with a deposit of 10%.

The ship will spend between two to seven days in each port giving passengers on board plenty of time to explore every inch of the globe.

“We are thrilled to announce the possession of the ship and its transformation into Villa Vie Odyssey,” said Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences. “This marks a significant step forward in our journey to provide residents with an unmatched quality of life and flexibility in residential cruising. Villa Vie Odyssey will set a new standard for global exploration, offering residents an exceptional blend of opulence, immersive travel, and personalized service.”

The 24,000 gross ton cruise ship will sail continual world cruises every 3.5 years.

Villa Vie Residences bought MS Braemar from Fred Olsen Cruises. The vessel had been in service with Fred Olsen for the past 20 years. It had previously sailed with Cunard, Norwegian Cruise Line, and others.

For more information in Villa Vie Residences, you can visit their website at VillaVieResidences.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNew Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Ship Ahead of 1,301 Day Cruise
Previous article
Cruise Line Announces Mystery Cruise, Ports Will Be Unknown Until 24 Hours Before Arrival
Next article
Norwegian Cruise Ship Emerges From Dry Dock with New Cabins, Thermal Suite, and More

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved