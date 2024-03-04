New Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Ship Ahead of 1,301 Day Cruise

A new cruise line has taken delivery of their first ship ahead of a three and a half year cruise that will depart on May 15, 2024. The all-inclusive cruise will visit over 100 tropical islands.

Villa Vie Residences, a new cruise line that you buy a cabin to live on, has taken delivery of Villa Vie Odyssey. The 480 cabin cruise ship will undergo a radical transformation that will usher in a new era of world cruising.

Odyssey will set sail on a three and a half year world cruise on May 15, 2024 from Southampton, England. The cruise will visit 425 ports in 147 countries. It will visit everywhere from 13 of the 14 Wonders of the World to remote beaches on over 100 islands.

Pricing to buy a cabin on this continual world cruise is as follows:

Inside cabin: $99,999

Ocean view cabin: $149,999

Balcony cabin: $299,999

Monthly fees range from $1,750 to $3,999 per person, based on double occupancy.

Flexible payment options are available that start with a deposit of 10%.

The ship will spend between two to seven days in each port giving passengers on board plenty of time to explore every inch of the globe.

“We are thrilled to announce the possession of the ship and its transformation into Villa Vie Odyssey,” said Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences. “This marks a significant step forward in our journey to provide residents with an unmatched quality of life and flexibility in residential cruising. Villa Vie Odyssey will set a new standard for global exploration, offering residents an exceptional blend of opulence, immersive travel, and personalized service.”

The 24,000 gross ton cruise ship will sail continual world cruises every 3.5 years.

Villa Vie Residences bought MS Braemar from Fred Olsen Cruises. The vessel had been in service with Fred Olsen for the past 20 years. It had previously sailed with Cunard, Norwegian Cruise Line, and others.

For more information in Villa Vie Residences, you can visit their website at VillaVieResidences.com.