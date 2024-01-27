Royal Caribbean’s Next Two New Cruise Ships Will Homeport at the World’s Busiest Cruise Port

Royal Caribbean is celebrating a monumental day today when the largest cruise ship ever built, Icon of the Seas, sails its inaugural cruise from PortMiami. However, the cruise line’s next two new ships will sail cruises from the world’s busiest cruise port, Port Canaveral.



Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 27 cruise ships in service. They have three more cruise ships on order/under construction that will debut over the next few years. The next two, Utopia of the Sea and Star of the Seas, will both homeport at Port Canaveral, Florida.

Utopia of the Seas will be the sixth and largest Oasis class ship. It will be the first Oasis class powered by LNG and will sail her inaugural cruise this summer on July 22, 2024.

Utopia of the Seas will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas. This is unique because it’s unheard for a brand new cruise ship to sail short cruises to The Bahamas. The four night cruises will depart every Monday with the three night weekend cruises leaving every Friday. All cruises will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, the cruise line’s insanely popular private island.

The cruise ship will have all of the popular features of Oasis class ship like Central Park and the Boardwalk. The vessel will also have some new concepts like Royal Railway, a unique dining experience that will mimic train rides all around the world.

Utopia of the Seas will have more than 40 dining and drink venues and a new Caribbean tiki bar that will replace the robot bartenders found on other Oasis class ships.

Izumi will be imagined and relocated to Central Park. It will also have a pick-up window for fresh sushi and Japanese street food.

Utopia of the Seas will be the second largest cruise ship in the world when she debuts this July.

Star of the Seas will be the second Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean and will sail her maiden voyage on August 17, 2025 from Port Canaveral.

While Royal Caribbean has a tradition of making each new ship in a class slightly larger than the previous one, they have yet to announce if that will be the case for Star of the Seas.

In a press conference that took place on Icon of the Seas this week, Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty talked about how the cruise line builds large cruise ships. He said that they don’t start off by wanting to build the largest ships, they just add amenities that they know guests will love and the ships just have to be large to fit everything in. Their focus is on experiences, not on the size of cruise ships.

Star of the Seas will have all of the great new features that Icon of the Seas has like Thrill Waterpark and Surfside neighborhood that is custom designed for families with small children. For adrenaline seekers, Crown’s Edge is a mini zip line that takes you over the side of the ship, 150 feet above the water.

Star of the Seas will sail seven night cruises every Sunday from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean. Some cruises will sail to the Eastern Caribbean while others will sail to the Western Caribbean.

Ports that the cruise ship will visit include Cozumel, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, Roatan, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

And of course, the cruise ship will also stop for a day at CocoCay.

These two cruise ships will join Wonder of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas in offering cruises from Central Florida port.