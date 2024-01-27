Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesCruise Line Raising WiFi Prices By Up to 67% Per Day

Cruise Line Raising WiFi Prices By Up to 67% Per Day

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

A cruise line is raising the price of WiFi on their cruise ships by as much as 67%, per person, per day.

Princess Cruises sent out an email to travel agents this week informing them of the price increase for MedallionNet that will go into effect cruise on cruises that depart on January 31, 2024 and beyond. However, the price increase has already gone into effect for pre-cruise purchases.

For single device WiFi, the daily price will go up by 67% from $14.99 per day to $24.99 per day. For cruisers who want to purchase the four-device package, rates will increase from $39.99 per day to $44.99 per day, per person.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

However, Princess Cruises is not changing the price of their Princess Plus ($60 per day) and Princess Premier ($80 per day) packages. This makes them an even better deal now than they were before.

Sponsored Links

The Princess Plus package includes WiFi for one device, the Plus Beverage Package (drinks up to $15), daily gratuities, premium desserts, fitness classes, free room service, free OceanNow delivery, and two casual dining meals per guest.

When you factor in daily gratuities (crew appreciation) and WiFi for one device, this package is only $20 more a day and includes free drinks and other perks that I just listed.

The Princess Premier package is $20 more per day than Princess Plus and includes the same perks with the addition of drinks up to $20, a photo package, Princess Prizes, two specialty dining meals per guest, reserved theater seating, and unlimited casual dining meals.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesCruise Line Raising WiFi Prices By Up to 67% Per Day
Previous article
Norwegian Cruise Line Adds New Cruises From Florida and New Orleans
Next article
Royal Caribbean’s Next Two New Cruise Ships Will Homeport at the World’s Busiest Cruise Port

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved