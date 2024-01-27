Cruise Line Raising WiFi Prices By Up to 67% Per Day

A cruise line is raising the price of WiFi on their cruise ships by as much as 67%, per person, per day.



Princess Cruises sent out an email to travel agents this week informing them of the price increase for MedallionNet that will go into effect cruise on cruises that depart on January 31, 2024 and beyond. However, the price increase has already gone into effect for pre-cruise purchases.

For single device WiFi, the daily price will go up by 67% from $14.99 per day to $24.99 per day. For cruisers who want to purchase the four-device package, rates will increase from $39.99 per day to $44.99 per day, per person.

However, Princess Cruises is not changing the price of their Princess Plus ($60 per day) and Princess Premier ($80 per day) packages. This makes them an even better deal now than they were before.

The Princess Plus package includes WiFi for one device, the Plus Beverage Package (drinks up to $15), daily gratuities, premium desserts, fitness classes, free room service, free OceanNow delivery, and two casual dining meals per guest.

When you factor in daily gratuities (crew appreciation) and WiFi for one device, this package is only $20 more a day and includes free drinks and other perks that I just listed.

The Princess Premier package is $20 more per day than Princess Plus and includes the same perks with the addition of drinks up to $20, a photo package, Princess Prizes, two specialty dining meals per guest, reserved theater seating, and unlimited casual dining meals.