Norwegian Cruise Line Adds New Cruises From Florida and New Orleans

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced brand new cruises from Port Canaveral and New Orleans that will sail to the Eastern and Western Caribbean later this year.

NCL revealed new itineraries for 2024 on two cruise ships, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Epic. Norwegian Getaway will sail from New Orleans starting on October 24, 2024 and Norwegian Epic from Port Canaveral on October 30, 2024. These new cruises will open for bookings in February.

Norwegian stated that the reason for these new cruises is due to strong demand for sailings to warm-weather destinations in the winter. Both ships will sail in Europe this summer before heading to their new homeports this fall.

“The Caribbean continues to be a hotspot for our guests all around the world, especially during the fall and winter seasons,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are constantly looking to provide our guests with the best vacation possible especially from accessible homeports, and it was a no-brainer to bring two of our largest ships to sail more picturesque, tropical cruises from New Orleans and Port Canaveral, Florida.”

Both cruise ships offer a variety of amenities that cruisers will love. Norwegian Epic has 34 restaurants, lounges and bars while Norwegian Getaway has 40. They also have waterparks on the top deck with exciting waterslides.

These new cruises can be booked with the cruise line’s Free at Sea. This includes free drink packages, WiFi, specialty dining, airfare credit, and shore excursion credits.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
